millionaires will try to prevail this Tuesday, in Brazil, against América Mineiro (7 pm, Espn TV) to get closer to qualifying for the round of 16 in the Copa Sudamericana.

Millionaires vs. America Mineiro in Copa Sudamericana

The celebration of Millionaires after scoring the second goal for América. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Alberto Gamero’s team, which has just beaten América de Cali 2-1 in the local tournament, arrives with the casualties of striker Fernando Uribe, who sprained his right ankle, and midfielder captain Mackalister Silvawho presented muscle discomfort in the hamstring of his right leg over the weekend.

In addition, he does not know if he will be able to line up Leonardo Castro, his starting scorer, with a groin ailment. But it has the return of the youthful Óscar Cortés, who has just played with the Colombian National Team in the U-20 World Cup.

Millonarios, who leads group F of the Copa Sudamericana undefeated with 10 points, will be one step away from qualifying for the next phase if they win tonight.

Meanwhile, América Mineiro needs to win and hope for a miracle in future matches to stay alive in the tournament. With just one victory in the group stage of the South American, the Brazilians have 4 units and are in third position.

América, which rescued a draw (1-1) in the previous match at El Campín, has shown some vigor in recent games, after beating Corinthians 2-0 in the Brazilian Championship and eliminating Internacional in the Brazilian Cup , in a match that they almost lost from a comeback but ended up winning on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals. However, in the Brasileirão, America is in the relegation zone.

In the rest of group F, Argentine Defense and Justice has 9 points and occupies second place. Uruguayan Peñarol continues last, without victories. Both meet this Tuesday, at 5 pm, in Argentina.

*With EFE