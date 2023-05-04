Millionaires vs. América Mineiro, LIVE: confirmed lineups

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs. America.
NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO
Millionaires vs. America.
Alberto Gamero’s team seeks its third consecutive victory in the Copa Sudamericana.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millonarios and América Mineiro face each other this Wednesday at the El Campín stadium, from Bogotá, on the third day of group F of the Copa Suamericana.
The team led by Alberto Gamero comes to this match as the leader of the zone, with six points, product of their victories against Defensa y Justicia (3-0, in Bogotá) and Peñarol (0-2, in Montevideo.
For their part, the Brazilians come from losing 2-1 in Argentina, after having thrashed the Uruguayans 4-1 in their first appearance.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Millionaires and América Mineiro
Once again we come to encourage you! 🏟💙⚽️🔝
This is Professor Gamero’s Starting XI to face América MG in El Campín. 🔵⚪️ GO MILLIONAIRE! pic.twitter.com/tp7qncyC8P
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) May 3, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #América #Mineiro #LIVE #confirmed #lineups
Leave a Reply