Millionaires vs. América, LIVE: draw at El Campín, in the first half

Millonarios faces América de Cali this Saturday at the El Campín stadium, on the fourth date of the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League. Millos looks for a victory to get closer to the final.

The game is 1-1, with a goal by Adrián Ramos, at 42, for América, and Fernando Uribe, at 45, for Millonarios.

Alberto Gamero, Millonarios coach, replaced the injured Leonardo Castro with Fernando Uribe and, Although he has Daniel Cataño again, he sent him to the substitute bench.

For his part, Alexandre Guimaraes, coach of América, kept the same roster with which he lost on Wednesday against the same rival at Pascual Guerrero.

Follow the game here:

Millionaires and America lineups