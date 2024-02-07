Millonarios is looking for a victory this Wednesday after three games without a win in the League, in the classic of the fifth date of the 2024-i League: receive América de Cali at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

The team led by Alberto Gamero has just lost 2-0 against Tolima in Ibagué. Before, they achieved two draws, one away (0-0 against Bucaramanga) and another at home (1-1 against Alianza).

América comes from beating Patriotas 1-0 in Cali, a result that put it at the top of the standings.

Follow the match here:

Millionaires and America lineups