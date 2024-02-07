You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Millionaires vs. America
MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME
Millionaires vs. America
The duel takes place at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Millonarios is looking for a victory this Wednesday after three games without a win in the League, in the classic of the fifth date of the 2024-i League: receive América de Cali at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
The team led by Alberto Gamero has just lost 2-0 against Tolima in Ibagué. Before, they achieved two draws, one away (0-0 against Bucaramanga) and another at home (1-1 against Alianza).
América comes from beating Patriotas 1-0 in Cali, a result that put it at the top of the standings.
Follow the match here:
Millionaires and America lineups
One more time! 🤩🏟️⚽️💙🔥 WE COME TO ENCOURAGE YOU!
▶️ This is Professor Gamero's starting 11 to face América in El Campín.
GO MILLIONAIRES! Ⓜ️🔝 pic.twitter.com/6dFP5nqe0P
— Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) February 8, 2024
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #América #LIVE #stake #classic #date #League
Leave a Reply