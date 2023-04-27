millionaires and america, two of the most winning teams in the history of Colombian football, will play this Thursday at El Campín the classic on date 16 of the 2023-I League. The game will be seen on Win Sports + from 8:20 p.m. and will have many things at stake, including the possibility of securing qualification for the semifinal home runs.

The two teams run campaigns in keeping with their history and their demands. The Blues are second, with 26 points, but with two games postponed, against Envigado (May 4) and Alianza Petrolera (May 10). And, furthermore, they are in full competition, and with a good level, in the Copa Sudamericana.

The international demand and the tight schedule have forced the Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, to rotate the payroll to try to continue firmly for the two objectives. Gamero does not renounce the idea of be champion in Bogotá as DT. He already did it as a player almost 35 years ago, in the 1988 season.

“The dream I want is to be a champion with Millionaires and I want to lead abroad. It’s a dream that I have and I’m working for it,” said Gamero, in an interview with Zona Libre de Humo.

América, for its part, is one point below Millonarios and also with a pending game, which could not be played on April 16, due to the acts of violence by the Atlético Nacional barra brava.

The coach Alexandre Guimaraes, who has no international competition this year, has also had to rotate the squad, but due to injuries and suspensions. In fact, for this match he recovers two important players from the team, the central defender Brayan Córdoba and the creative Carlos Darwin Quintero, perhaps the most outstanding reinforcement in the League this year.

Without Quintero, América achieved a very important victory against champion Deportivo Pereira (2-1) on Monday.

“It is undeniable what Darwin can bring us, but the team knew how to respond collectively both in the previous game and today. We created an impressive number of goal options. We are very happy that he has already served his punishment and that he can contribute to us for the next game, but my players did extremely well, ”said Guimaraes.

Statistics show that there will be 30 stars on the field. Millionaires and America will have to make a match befitting their rich history.

