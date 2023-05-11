Millionaires vs. Alianza Petrolera, LIVE: again, everything in tables in Bogotá

Millonarios is finally up to date with the 2023-I League calendar: it receives Alianza Petrolera at the El Campín stadium, pending the third date of the championship. The game is 1-1. Juan Pablo Vargas put the first one after 30 minutes and Steven Rodríguez equalized with a penalty at 34.

The Blues secured their qualification to the home run semifinals on Sunday, when they defeated Santa Fe 1-0 in the Bogota classic. However, DT Alberto Gamero decided to keep almost the entire roster, thinking of establishing himself in first place.

However, during the warm-up, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero felt discomfort and the coaching staff decided to start Juan Moreno.

Alianza Petrolera, for its part, has 27 points and a victory, in practice, will leave it very close to securing the semifinals of the League.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Millionaires and Oil Alliance