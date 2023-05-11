Thursday, May 11, 2023
Millionaires vs. Alianza Petrolera, LIVE: again, everything in tables in Bogotá

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. Alianza Petrolera, LIVE: again, everything in tables in Bogotá


Millionaires vs. Oil Alliance

Millionaires vs. Oil Alliance

Photo:

Nestor Gomez. TIME

Millionaires vs. Oil Alliance

The match, pending date 3, will be held at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

Millonarios is finally up to date with the 2023-I League calendar: it receives Alianza Petrolera at the El Campín stadium, pending the third date of the championship. The game is 1-1. Juan Pablo Vargas put the first one after 30 minutes and Steven Rodríguez equalized with a penalty at 34.

The Blues secured their qualification to the home run semifinals on Sunday, when they defeated Santa Fe 1-0 in the Bogota classic. However, DT Alberto Gamero decided to keep almost the entire roster, thinking of establishing himself in first place.
However, during the warm-up, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero felt discomfort and the coaching staff decided to start Juan Moreno.

Alianza Petrolera, for its part, has 27 points and a victory, in practice, will leave it very close to securing the semifinals of the League.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Millionaires and Oil Alliance

