Millionaires vs. Alianza Petrolera, LIVE: again, everything in tables in Bogotá

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs. Oil Alliance
Nestor Gomez. TIME
Millionaires vs. Oil Alliance
The match, pending date 3, will be held at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millonarios is finally up to date with the 2023-I League calendar: it receives Alianza Petrolera at the El Campín stadium, pending the third date of the championship. The game is 1-1. Juan Pablo Vargas put the first one after 30 minutes and Steven Rodríguez equalized with a penalty at 34.
The Blues secured their qualification to the home run semifinals on Sunday, when they defeated Santa Fe 1-0 in the Bogota classic. However, DT Alberto Gamero decided to keep almost the entire roster, thinking of establishing himself in first place.
However, during the warm-up, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero felt discomfort and the coaching staff decided to start Juan Moreno.
Alianza Petrolera, for its part, has 27 points and a victory, in practice, will leave it very close to securing the semifinals of the League.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Millionaires and Oil Alliance
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #Alianza #Petrolera #LIVE #tables #Bogotá
Leave a Reply