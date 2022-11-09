Millionaires visit a Junior full of casualties, in a key match of group A

millionaires has the opportunity to achieve its second victory in Barranquilla in this 2022. After breaking an eight-year streak without winning in the capital of the Atlantic on September 21, the Bogota team has the upper hand against the Junior this Wednesday (8:20 pm, Win Sports + TV), on the second date of the League’s home run.

After the 1-1 draw against Santa Fein the awnings of those led by Alberto Gamero, the confidence of the Colombia Cup title, achieved against the Barranquilla team, seems to be the first motivation to believe in victory.

However, among the arguments that excite the albiazules is also the availability of Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargas, who was authorized by his team to play the match and then join the squad that finalizes details for the World Cup in Qatar.

“Millionaires is a team that plays the entire game in the middle of the field, that’s where we stand firm and we need center backs to help develop,” acknowledged ALberto Gamero in a chat with ESPN.

junior in trouble

Junior, meanwhile, is going through a difficult time. After coming close to victory against Pereira over the weekend, he ended up falling after an unusual expulsion of his goalkeeper, Sebastian Viera.



This, minutes after Charles Bacca, the reference in the attack, was also expelled. With these two casualties due to suspension, and eleven more injured players, including Fernando Uribe, Carmelo Valencia and Edwin Cetré, Junior hopes to stay afloat at home and resist the storm.

