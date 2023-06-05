Millonarios has not yet qualified for the 2023-I League final, but boy is it close to doing so, and also with a lot of authority, in a year with an overload of games that has put the maximum demands on the payroll and has put the team’s hierarchy to the test.

The 2-1 victory against América on Saturday left Alberto Gamero’s team one draw away from playing for a title again after two years. There wasn’t even time to celebrate: Millos went to the dressing room, changed, then left for the hotel and at dawn on Sunday he was at the airport heading to Brazil, to play this Tuesday against América Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana.

“This is a group that I see motivated and happy. I always tell them that when one is happy in life, all one has to do is prepare well and I see that they are preparing well. There are days when you can play badly or well, but you can never stop running ”, Gamero said after Saturday’s vital win at El Campín.

The team with the most games played in the year

Millionaires has had to play throughout the semester against many factors against. The first, the very tight schedule. No other Colombian team, except Medellín, has played more games in 2023: There are already 32, counting four from the previous phase of the Libertadores, four from the group stage of the Sudamericana and 24 in the League.

And to this we must add the fact that, due to the realization of the South American U-20 tournament in Bogotá and the concerts in El Campín, the programming was disrupted. Millos came to play two games in less than 24 hours: one, in the Sudamericana, against América Mineiro, and then, the next day, in the League, against Envigado.

“You have to go game by game, today (Saturday) there was discomfort, players with blows and we are going to watch. Anyway, there is no time for anything, there is no time for resonances, we have to believe in what the player feels and the doctor’s opinion. It is already difficult for us to change one name for another. I am confident that the player who is entering is responding”, Gamero was honest after the victory against América.

Injuries have also been a problem for Millonarios. Several important players have had periods of absence due to physical problems. Yesterday, the club, for example, announced that Mackalister Silva and Fernando Uribe were not traveling to Brazil for this reason.

🔵 Medical report David M. Silva and Fernando Uribe. Millonarios FC informs that during the match against América, the player Fernando Uribe sprained his right ankle, while the player David Mackalister Silva presented a muscle discomfort in the hamstring… pic.twitter.com/dLn8iVzo4B – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) June 4, 2023

And to this is added that Millos has been, in a certain way, a victim of his own success and now his players are in the crosshairs of the National Team, as was not the case for a long time.

Álvaro Montero is already called up frequently (in fact, he would be on the list that Néstor Lorenzo must announce soon). And Juan Pablo Vargas, once again, will leave at the end of the tournament, now, to play in the Gold Cup with Costa Rica. It already happened last semester, when Vargas was called up to the World Cup in Qatar.

Millos gave play to players from the minor divisions and now he takes advantage of them. It is the team that used the most players, 35, one more than Nacional and Tolima, which also have an international tournament. And he has done it successfully.

