Millonarios is still on fire, near the top of the league table, after a suffered victory against Deportivo Pasto, a 2-0 that puts him in the fifth box of the championship, with 14 units.

Alberto Gamero had to put together a team with many casualties and with what he had available: Álvaro Montero, Juan Pablo Vargas and Óscar Cortés were with their respective teams, and injuries left Luis Carlos Ruiz, Ómar Bertel, Leonardo Castro and Jáder out. Valencia, the last to join that list until before the game.

Millonarios FC informs that, after carrying out all the diagnostic tests, Jader Valencia suffered a grade 2 sprain of the medial collateral ligament of his left knee in the game against Águilas with bone trauma and musculotendinous injury. Disability according to evolution. pic.twitter.com/NOHhNWz8ZV – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) March 23, 2023



In addition, DT decided to leave Andrés Llinás out of the headline, who was returning from his ankle injury but who sang the hymns from the bench, like Elvis Perlaza.

With a more than mixed roster, Millonarios noticed that these players do not always work together, and if we add to that that some of the starters were not at their best level, like Mackalister Silva, the performance was not the best.

Pasto showed that he did not want to get behind, he also had initiative, but suffered around the local area due to a lack of clarity. The game was quite opaque and in the first stage there were only a couple of options for Millonarios: a header from Óscar Vanegas and a cross shot from Fernando Uribe that went wide by very little.

The start of the second half changed history for Millonarios

For the second half, Luis Paredes replaced an unprecedented Yuber Quiñones and Millonarios, at least initially, had his best minutes of the game. He knew how to take advantage of them with a goal in the 58th minute, when Juan Carlos Pereira tried from medium distance. The goalkeeper Diego Martínez controlled halfway and on the rebound, Israel Alba sent it inside the goal.

The blue advantage cooled the game again, because Pasto did not generate more danger and Millonarios did not have much clarity to look for a second goal. Rather, bad luck is still rampant with the blues.



In a play in the middle of the field, Óscar Vanegas was injured and his problem seemed to be quite complicated, in one of his knees. Gamero had to appeal to Andrés Llinás to replace him, pending an official medical report.

Vanegas’ injury distracted the Millonarios players a bit and Pasto launched one last clean and jerk in search of the tie. Daniel Moreno smashed a ball into the post with a header, after a cross from ‘Alcatraz’ García.

The save woke up Millonarios, who managed to increase the lead in the third minute of replacement, on a ball that Llinás and Fernando Uribe entered looking for. The first headed badly, but the rebound was left to the second to settle the game.

Millonarios continues with payroll problems, without finding the brilliance of last semester, but is still in the front line, and now ready to face a classic against a Santa Fe that is on the rise.

