millionaires 2022 starts with more shadows than lights. His payroll, with which last year he reached a final in the first semester, and a home run classification in the second, was diminished in quality, with the departure of players who were key in the scaffolding and the coach’s strategy Alberto Gamer.

The ambassador club has not been armed, it has done what it can, but it should present the following starting list: Álvaro Montero; Felipe Román, Andrés Llinás, Juan Pablo Vargas, Ómar Bertel; Stiven Vega, Larry Vasquez; Daniel Ruiz, Mackalister Silva, Diego Sosa and Diego Herazo.

Tolima, champion in the first half of 2022 and second last December, is another of the leading teams, which can fight for a star, the fourth in its history.

Directed by Hernán Torres, the cast from Ibaguer could form as follows: Alexander Domínguez; Juan Camilo Angulo, Sergio Mosquera, Julián Quiñones, Jeison Angulo; Brayan Rovira, Juan David Rios; Andrés Ibargüen, Raziel García, Juan Fernando Caicedo and Michael Rangel.

Nacional is in debt, that’s why it’s key to know that the DT, Alejandro Restrepo, could present this list in search of returning to the places at the top of the table: Aldair Quintana; Yerson Candelo, Emanuel Olivera, Felipe Aguilar, Danovis Banguero; Alexander Mejia, John Duke; Gio Moreno, Jarlan Barrera, Dorlan Pabón and Jefferson Duque.

