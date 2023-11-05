Cúcuta Deportivo demonstrated on Thursday in Bogotá that, despite still being in the second division, it is a very dangerous rival for Millonarios, the current champion of the Colombia Cup and the League.

Now, those led by Alberto Gamero will have to go out to defend a very short lead, but in the end, an advantage, to reach a final in which Atlético Nacional is already installed.

Since breakfast comes first before lunch, to see a final between two of the biggest teams in Colombian soccer again, Millonarios will have to win or draw at the General Santander stadium, a stage that will be full of fans excited to win an unprecedented title for the club. which has only been a year and a half since its “refoundation”. The game will be seen on Win Sports, starting at 5 p.m.

Cúcuta has already eliminated three first-class teams

What was the difficulty of Cúcuta? Ask Once Caldas, who fell in the first phase; to Junior, who was eliminated in the round of 16, and to Medellín, eliminated in the quarterfinals.

The red and black combined several forms of fighting. He attacked Junior with everything, he defended himself against DIM and in El Campín he locked himself in and held out for more than an hour, until Leonardo Castro, on the second play of a free kick, broke the wall.

Alberto Gamero, the coach of Millonarios, knows that now things are different and that surely, with the need to win, Cúcuta will play something else. The title and the possibility of returning to the Copa Libertadores are at stake, although for that they will have to be promoted. And on that side he still has a way to go. We will return to that topic.

“We don’t change. Let’s hope they change there, they will have to go out a little more. We have to put the game back and forth, head to head, we have a short advantage and we cannot go thinking that we are going to defend the advantage. We have to go find the match and the result. We are not going to go behind, this team does not do this. Our mentality is to look for games,” said Gamero after last Thursday’s 1-0 in Bogotá.

For the place in the Grand Final! ⚽️Ⓜ️🔥 ✈️▶️ This is the group of players who are already traveling to Cúcuta for the second leg of the 2023 Cup Semifinal. 💙🔝 GO MILLIONAIRES! 🔝💙

Cúcuta’s enthusiasm for winning a title again

All of Cúcuta’s phases against A teams have been different. Once Caldas got a good lead in General Santander (3-1) and then went to lock themselves in Manizales (lost 1-0, but advanced). Against Junior they had a one-goal game at home (4-3) and then had to go to penalties. And against Medellín, they lost in Cúcuta and ended up winning as a visitor to force a tiebreaker.

“That’s it, going out to compete, to find the game with our fans. We have ours and we are going to go find the match, we are not going to save anything and nothing is going to take away the hope of seeking that final, We will look for it with our weapons and game. Waiting how the boys finish and seeing what game we use that day,” said Cúcuta technical assistant, Wílder Mosquera, second in command after the Argentine Federico Barrionuevo.

Millonarios already has a place in Libertadores for winning the League in June, but the demand to win is always there. Cúcuta is the leader of its home run in B, with 10 points, 3 more than Llaneros. He has one game left against Atlético de Cali and then he will have to close in Villavicencio. And if it advances, it still needs the semi-annual final and the annual final.

The first part of the task to return to the Libertadores will be the 90 minutes this Sunday. Nacional hopes: either a new classic will come or it will have to stop the illusion of an entire city.

