Millonarios is ready to face a new edition of the Copa Sudamericana, which he reached after being eliminated from the Libertadores in the third phase, at the hands of Atlético Mineiro.

Millos will have his seventh participation in the tournament. The furthest he got was to the semifinals, on two occasions: in 2007 he was eliminated by América, from Mexico, and in 2012, he was eliminated by Tigre, from Argentina.

Harrison Otálvaro, in gold, in the game Tigre vs. Millionaires, in the 2012 South American Cup. Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

This was the draw for the South American for Millionaires

The group stage draw, held by Conmebol this Monday in Asunción (Paraguay), left Millonarios in group F of the contest, along with Peñarol, Defensa y Justicia and América Mineiro.

Frederico Nantes, Conmebol’s director of competitions, shows the Millonarios ballot. Photo: Fernando Franceschelli. efe

Millionaires will have unprecedented duels against Defensa y Justicia and América Mineiro. Instead, against Peñarol he already played in the 1997 Copa Libertadores: they crossed paths in the group stage (blue win 1-2 in Montevideo and Peñarol’s win by the same score at El Campín).

They met again in the round of 16. Millos won 2-0 in Bogotá and lost 3-1 at the Centenario, to be left out in penalty kicks.

The Millionaires Calendar

These are the dates and times of the six Millonarios games in the South American. All the games will be seen by DSports:

Tuesday April 4

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

9 p.m.

Thursday April 20

Penarol vs. millionaires

5 pm

Wednesday May 3

Millionaires vs. America Mineiro

7 p.m.

Tuesday May 23

Millionaires vs. Penarol

9 p.m.

Tuesday June 6

America Mineiro vs. millionaires

7 p.m.

Thursday June 29

Defense and Justice vs. millionaires

7 p.m.

