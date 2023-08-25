Millionaires: this is the jersey inspired by the sky of Bogota that will wear vs. National

The match against Atlético Nacional is special for Millonariosto such an extent that coach Alberto Gamero reserved almost all the starters for the game that will be played on Sunday at El Campín, starting at 4 pm Millionaires visit Deportivo Cali this Thursday, on the seventh date of the League and only will have, from the base team, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, central defender Juan Pablo Vargas and midfielder Daniel Ruiz, who has just returned to the team.

And, as an additional, Millonarios will premiere a shirt: one in honor of the sky of Bogotá.

The new millionaires shirt

Daniel Ruiz, with the new shirt.

The shirt, according to the creative brand, pays homage to the phrase ‘A hymn to your heaven’ that the blue fans sing with such passion in the stadium.

This uniform will replace the white that was used since last year and that the team recently wore in the match that they lost 2-0 against Jaguares in Montería.

The brand reported that the new garment will have a price of $299,950 in its version for men and women, and $249,950 for children. It is available in physical stores of the brand and in the online store from this August 25.

