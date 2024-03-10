As it hasn't happened in a long time, Millonarios uses the calculator to try to save the semester in the League. The team led by Alberto Gamero has not been eliminated from the final phases since 2020, the first tournament in which Samario was in charge of the team.

Millonarios, which had had a good start in the championship, has lost five consecutive matches. They have not won since February 11, when they beat another of the greats in crisis, Atlético Nacional, 0-1, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Since then, Millos lost against two of the relegation candidates, Patriotas (1-0, in Tunja) and now against Jaguares (2-1, in Montería). And they also lost three times in a row at home, against Águilas Doradas (0-1), Once Caldas (0-2) and La Equidad (1-2).

“There are still possibilities to qualify, there are points to do so and the first objective is the League and there is still time for the Cup. We will try by all means to correct it,” said coach Alberto Gamero after this Sunday's defeat at the Jaraguay stadium.

Is Millonarios enough to think about the classification? After 11 rounds, they have only 11 points in the table. They would be 18 away from reaching the home runs, assuming that this tournament has one less date, due to the elimination of the “classics day.”

Since the short tournaments were played, starting in 2002, three 19-date tournaments have been played. The average number of points needed for eighth place to qualify was 29.

In white money, to reach that figure, Millonarios has to win six of the eight remaining games. They have four matches at home, against Deportivo Cali (date 13), Santa Fe (date 15), Junior (date 17) and Boyacá Chicó (date 19). It is not an easy schedule.

Away games, in theory, are more comfortable, although the Patriots and Jaguares have already shown that nothing is easy. He will have to play against Envigado (date 12), Fortaleza (date 14), Pasto (date 16) and a very tough challenge, Deportivo Pereira (date 18).

Millonarios has an additional complication, thinking about classification: starting the first week of April it will have competition in the Copa Libertadores. There is even a week in which the programming of the local and international tournament coincides: April 10, in which the match against Junior is scheduled, which both teams would have to face with alternate rosters.

The performance of Millonarios today is 33 percent. To qualify, he would have to get 75 percent of his remaining points, based on 29 units. It could be more. The accounts are very complicated for Alberto Gamero and his group.

