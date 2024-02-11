Gain. Magic word in football. An hocus-pocus that turns a defensive tractor into a hummingbird that flies freely at 4,000 flaps per minute or that transforms the anguish of holding your breath under the goal until you turn purple into a soft and sweet relief of bread and honey to satisfy your hunger for football.

Winning is everything. The only. More of a classic. Sorry: much more in the Colombian soccer superclassic and on another's field: Millionaires Today he repeats his winning spell over Nacional, his most rival rival and in Medellín: 0-1. Mission accomplished.

The game was not good. It was a game of limitations and errors, with little genius and little invention, painted by master builders, not by brush artists. In the first time it was much more Millionaires, without being wonderful. Simply, his longer work time made him clearer and more solvent, since he has already known the map of his game for a long time. Nacional, on the other hand, was once again a very flat team: runner, fighter and fighter, but with very little play. Without talent or teeth. At 31 minutes with the goal of Leo CastroMillonarios showed that without being a marvel or anything out of this world, he could control the match and win it with relative comfort.

But after the break, the story was different. Nacional did everything to tie and Millonarios did everything to tie it. The local coach, Jhon Bodmer, took out the jar of ideas from the substitute cupboard and put Ceppelini on. The team hadn't given up a single idea. And with desire, a lot of desire, which is what this Nacional has the most, because they went for the tie. It is a team in the image and likeness of the side Alvaro Angulo. That explains everything.

Millonarios lost the ball, gathered on the edge of their area, and rejected without recovering the ball that they lost very easily. Thus, Nacional began to prowl, to step on the 18, to shoot at the goal, with more strength than skill. That's why Jhon Duque came in: he put on his teeth. But he didn't bite either. Montero, Millos' goalkeeper, missed two incredible plays that were saved by his teammates with an empty goal. Once again, Ramírez, after a double turnover and a gift of the ball from the blues in the middle of the field, ran 40 meters and crossed his shot to the post. He didn't just walk in!

Millonarios suffered the game, they endured it. Just like how they beat América last Wednesday in Bogotá. Once again he bet everything on his defense, hoping to achieve a lightning counterattack that only came in the last play of the game, around the 100th minute. Once again, Millos was Llinás and Vargas, Arias and Alfonzo. Since Vásquez did not remove, Vega entered to be Giraldo's dumbbell. And since water was entering from the left, the technician Alberto Gamero put Bertel in as a stopper.

And Nacional, who fought and fought the game, took words to actions: pushing and slapping in a tangana after a strong tackle between Giordana and Joan Castro. Goalkeeper Rojas, possessed by defeat and impotence, pushed with Montero. Both were sent off with 10 minutes left in stoppage time.

Winning is everything. And even more so if it is in a superclassic and as a visitor. Millos, suffering, did his magic of victory with anguish over a light, running and fighting National… in every sense!

