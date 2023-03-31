Millionaires, one of the biggest teams in the country that has left an indelible mark on Colombian soccer, where it marked a golden age with world-class players.

(You may also be interested in: This was how the “Mexican” took Millionaires)

The club that was born in the 1930s in the popular College of San Bartolomé He has managed to forge a mystique for years that represents the millions of fans he has around the world.

golden age of millionaires

Adolfo Pedernera and many Argentines arrived in Colombia after the 1948 strike.

Since its beginnings in soccer, the team stood out for being one of the most important clubs in the country, lifting titles at a time when soccer was still amateur in Colombia. In the 40’s the Bogota painting was consolidated as Millionaires by the hand of Alfonso Senior, for many the best leader in the entire history of the FPC.

With the rise of amateur soccer in the country, the time of ‘El Dorado’ arrived, and Millonarios took advantage of the boom to sign world-class players such as Alfredo Di Stefano and Adolfo Pedernera.

​

In 1949 the ambassador shouted for the first time champion in the FPC, that team led by Di Stéfano managed to win a three-time championship between 1951 and 1953. His game called the blue ballet, led him to to be considered the best team in the world after beating Real Madrid of Spain.

Its golden years continued in the 1960s, where the blue ballet earned four stars in just 4 seasons. Although the years of good football at Campín ended for almost a decade due to poor results.

The 70s and 80s a new era of triumphs

In the 70, millionaires decided to sign one of the best players in its history; Willington Ortiz it became a flag of the capital club and was a key piece in lifting the titles of 1972 and 1978.

Millonarios was once again relegated in the Colombian League and could not compete against a cali america that dominated the 80s. Both ambassadors and red devils staged real soccer battles on the pitches every time they came across each other.

(Read here: Millionaires Football Club: why is he nicknamed ‘El Embajador’?)

with the technician gabriel ochoa and a team full of figures like Eduardo Pimentel, Mario Vanemerak, Carlos la ‘Gambeta’ Estrada and Arnoldo Iguarán, the albiazul cast managed to stop the hegemony of the caleños and took the titles of 1987 and 1988.

Moments of crisis and turbulence

A kind of ‘curse’ fell on Millonarios in the 90’s where they could not compete again for the titles of the Colombian League and He was very relegated to teams like Nacional, Cali and América. The club began to suffer the financial crisis that had it with a long drought of titles.

With the start of the 21st century, things did not change in the Bogotá team, which continued without breaking the losing streak and over the years became a mid-table team.

End of the dark years

Photo: Mauricio Moreno, CEET

It was not until the arrival of the helmsman Hernan Torres when the history of the club flourished again, with an extraordinary litter of players like Rafael Robayo, Wason Renteria, Roman Torres and Luis Delgado the club managed to let off steam after 25 long years and shouted champion of Colombia in the Finalization 2012 II.



In 2017, Millionaires and Santa Fe They starred in one of the most remembered finals of the FPC, the two teams played more than the title on the pitch. A goal by Henry Rojas a few minutes from the end of the game gave the ambassador his 15th star and one of the most shouted championships by the fans.

More news

The five reasons for the triumph of Millionaires in the classic 307

The 5 emblematic players of Millionaires who marked history

The five Colombian teams with the most titles

Harold Yepes

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL