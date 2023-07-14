Millionaires will premiere this Saturday, on the first date of the 2023-II League, one of their alternative uniforms. The garment is controversial because Junior and Medellín will have exactly the same uniforms.

The main tone of the jacket, launched as the ‘T-shirt of the oceans’ is black, but it has shades of baby blue and white.

“The black color symbolizes the earth, the blue the oceans and the white the air currents that we breathe daily. On this version the phrase ‘End Plastic Waste’ or in Spanish ‘Eliminate plastic waste’ is repeatedly observed, this with the objective of raising awareness about the importance of reusing non-biodegradable materials such as plastic, says the statement from Adidas, the firm that designed the garment.

New millionaires shirt

Other controversial Millionaires t-shirts

It is not the first time that Millonarios, in their alternative clothing, has strayed from their traditional colors. At the beginning of this year, when he played a friendly against Hertha Berlin, he surprised with a controversial orange shirt, which he also used against Universidad Católica de Ecuador in the Copa Libertadores.

It was not the first time that Millionaires played orange. He also did it in 2018, when he faced General Díaz, from Paraguay, in the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana, as a visitor.

Millionaires orange uniform Photo: Taken from @MillosFCOficial

The second shirt he wore until mid-2022 was grey, a shade he had already had in 2001 and 2016.

Millonarios’ gray jersey, the second for the 2021 season.

In 2020 and 2021, Millionaires surprised by playing with a pink shirt, with which he did not have good results and did not attract much attention from his fans.

Juan Carlos Pereira celebrates Millonarios’ tying goal in Palmaseca, wearing a pink shirt. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Another well-remembered alternative shirt, but also far from the traditional tone of Millonarios, was the one he used in 2017, which was half black and half gray. Nicolás Vikonis, goalkeeper that season, also adapted it as his normal competition uniform.

In 2017, Millonarios’ second kit was half black and half grey. The archers used it a lot, like Nicolás Vikonis, in the photo. See also Jaguars vs. Millionaires: follow live minute by minute Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda – Archive EL TIEMPO

Another shirt that divided opinions was the alternative for the 2011-2012 season, when, in a tribute to the team that was described as the best in the world in the 1950s, Millonarios wore gold.

Harrison Otálvaro, in gold, in the game Tigre vs. Millionaires, in the 2012 South American Cup. Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

In 2010, Millonarios wore a uniform very similar to that of the Colombian National Team, with a yellow jacket with blue and red trim and blue shorts. It was known as the ‘bicentennial shirt’, on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the country’s cry for independence.

Millionaires, yellow in 2010. Photo: Rodolfo González / CEET

Before that, with very few exceptions, Millos’ uniforms were always blue, in the case of the starting shirt, and white, in the substitute. In the 1978 reserves tournament, he combined both colors in a striped garment that did not last long.

Millionaires also went through the fashion of striped shirts. But he only used it in the reserve tournament, in 1978. See also Sports Minister gives ultimatum for lack of works for the Bolivarian Games

