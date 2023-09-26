Millionaires He got his way back on track, is within the eight and is seriously fighting for classification. On Monday, in the game that could not be played on Sunday due to bad weather, they came back and defeated to Envigado 1-2 to achieve 3 vital points. In addition, this is the first victory of the season away from home for the blue team, which already has 22 points.

Millonarios is finally taking off and 6 games from the end of this phase all against all is in and with great options to qualify. They haven’t lost in four games, since the classic, and that allowed them to climb up the table.

First away win

With this victory, he also ended the drought he had away from home, since he had not won at home this season and had not scored two goals away from home either. El Campin.

The Sur de Envigado Sports Center was painted blue and white on a Monday at 10:00am! 🏟️💙⚽️🔥 Thank you very much for your support Blue Family! 👏Ⓜ️🔝 pic.twitter.com/gkkXNrcXW6 — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) September 25, 2023

On Thursday they will face Alianza Petrolera in the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup and on Sunday, the 15th, they will face Unión.

It will be on the calendar America, visiting, Junior, at home, the classic against Santa Fe, receives Chicó and closes by visiting La Equidad. 18 points to finalize your classification.

Millonarios had two ways of playing against Envigado that demonstrated the great management he gave. Alberto Gamero to the match.

It was a weak first half in which the blue team lost 1-0, and a second half in which it changed radically, starting with the tactical approach by going from playing with 4 to 3 defenders.

Gamero, very clear

Coach Gamero’s strategy paid off, the team had attacking volume and found the goals with Larry Vásquez and Beckham Castro.

“We did it with three defenders, I was encouraged because we were losing (and Bertel was injured). The team was quite good, arriving, we were careless in their goal. I insisted that I wanted volume, I asked Guerra and Ruiz that since they were extreme they could be wingers. They did well. We had a lot of inside play with Larry, Pereira, Silva and Cataño. We set up 3 (defenders) or you can say 5, 4 in the middle and a striker, and there we balanced the game, scored the goal and managed the game against a team that never gave up,” Gamero said.

