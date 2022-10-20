Millonarios went from being a leftover team in the League, to suffering anguish, because from one moment to another the results, which were previously positive, began to fail. Today the team, which seemed to be going to qualify well in advance for the home runs, is getting tangled up, although it still has everything in its favor to get into it.

The bills

There are already six consecutive games that Millonarios has been without a victory. Five from the League, América, La Equidad, Santa Fe, Patriotas and Pereira, and one from the Copa Colombia, the final first leg against Junior. Also, the team forgot to win in Bogotá, their strength is now an adversity.

In any case, Millonarios remains second, with 29 points. Such was the savings he had, that this pothole has not threatened his classification. It is, theoretically, to three points. And he has three games left.

It is true that the table is very tight, that the ninth, which is Santa Fe, today has 28 points, that is, one less than the Blues, which is still a real threat, since the next two, América and Bucaramanga, they fight with 27: the blue team could be left out, but their schedule, and the 3 games they have left, give them a break.

The following rivals of Millionaires will be Tolima, this Saturday, local; and then Oil Allianceas a visitor, on date 20. But in addition, he has a pending match against Medellinpostponed.

So out of nine points, he needs to win at least three to be sure of home runs once and for all. His probability is very high, but the problem is that the team entered a losing streak right in the final stretch of the championship, which arouses concern in the fans.

Coach Alberto Gamero it indicates that he is not worried, that he remains motivated, and that his task now will be to keep the team’s spirits up. It guarantees that it will not fall, that the classification will not be lost.

However, it is noteworthy that the team was refunded the goal. Of those six games of losing streak, he scored 4 goals, received 8.

Millionaires will surely qualify, but his great task will be to get up in the next phase, where it will be all or nothing, and where he will have to overcome the pothole if he wants to feed the illusion of fighting another final.

