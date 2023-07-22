Millionaires, the champion, to start taking advantage at home

Millionaires reappears today in front of his public after having achieved the 16th star, on this same stage, against Nacional. This time, the rival will be Pereira, on the second date of the League (8:30 pm, with a signal from Win Sports +).

With the final casualties of Luis Carlos Ruiz and Israel Alba, the squad is the same one that won the title. Millos bets on continuity, with one concern: renewing the contract of DT Alberto Gamero, which expires in December.



“I am not desperate. I am happy, I am calm. When one feels comfortable in a part, there is no despair”, said the DT.

With the peace of mind of having already secured international participation for 2024, the Colombian champion focuses on giving continuity to the roster that got star 16. And the fans hope that for this, Alberto Gamero will continue to lead the team.

“I hope the fans understand that the board of directors is harassing me, the board of directors is rushing me. They want, I want. But there is no despair. We have had very good communication, good dialogues. I am happy and I hope that this semester, in addition to happiness, can be calm ”, she added.

The blue team debuted in this League with an away tie against Deportivo Pasto, a match in which they could have won, but they weren’t fine in the definition. That is one of the tasks to correct this Saturday.

SPORTS

