Millonarios is one of the Colombian soccer teams that has not yet announced a major contract for the 2022 season. Unofficial versions and speculation prevail in the albiazul team.

The non-arrival of bombastic reinforcements is not the only factor that worries the fans of the ambassador team. There is also disagreement about the extensive list of players who leave the campus, just when those directed by Alberto Gamero they will dispute the Libertadores Cup.

Fernando Uribe, Daniel Giraldo, Harrison Mojica, Emerson Rivaldo Rodríguez, Felipe Banguero, Esteban Ruíz, Christian Vargas and Bréiner Paz are the players who left the capital club.

The arrivals of Álvaro Montero, Diego Herazo, José Cuenú, Larry Vásquez and Eduardo Sosa, do not mark a wide expectation among the fans.

those who stay

He also confirmed the purchase of a part of the sports rights of the player Daniel Ruiz who signed his contract with Millonarios for three more years, in the same way he reported that the players Elvis Perlaza, Andrés Segura, Andrés Llinas, Ricardo Márquez and Omar Bertel renewed their relationship with the team.

On the other hand Millionaires will have 12 players of the lower ones who will be training with the professional team and may be available to Professor Alberto Gamero during this season.

