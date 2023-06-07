Millonarios lost 2-0 against Atlético Mineiro in Brazil and complicated their future in the Copa Sudamericana, in which he came as the leader and now he will have to define his future on the last day of group F.

Alberto Gamero’s team is now concentrating on qualifying for the League final: they need a point, either against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja on Sunday or on the last date against Medellín in Bogotá.

As the League schedule is today, Millonarios would reach the finish of the championship, if it reaches the final, before playing against Defensa y Justicia in Argentina.

The local title definition games are June 21 and 25. The match in Buenos Aires will be played on the 29th of the same month.

The accounts of Millionaires in the Copa Sudamericana

The blue defeat against América Mineiro and the defeat of Peñarol by Defensa y Justicia in Montevideo leaves the Argentines as leaders of group F, with 12 points. Millionaires is second, with 10; América Mineiro is third, with 7, and Peñarol is last and without units.

Millionaires, to qualify first in the group, is obliged to win in Florencio Varela. It is the only result that works for you. If they tie, they will be second and will have to play a playoff against one of the third parties in the Copa Libertadores.

A loss against the Argentines and a win for América Mineiro in Montevideo would leave Millonarios out of the tournament, unless the Brazilians win by one goal difference and the Blues lose by one goal, but score one more goal than Wagner Mancini’s team. In that case, they would equalize in everything and Gamero’s men would classify by away goals.

If Millonarios loses against Defensa y Justicia and América Mineiro does not beat Peñarol, the Colombian team will qualify for the playoffs.

