millionaires he missed his best men. Without them, without the big ones, he went to Manizales to see what the little ones could do against the Eleven Caldas on date 6 of the League. The intention was just that, a failed intention. On the pitch, that youthful team in blue fought, but suffered from absences and suffered a 1-0 loss.

It was a fragile Millionaires. No armor for combat. And that his rival was not any cavalry. It was less than expected. Gamero appealed to his large quarry to take on this challenge, but inexperience, as seen, weighs.

Arias, Asprilla, Torres, Arevalo, Guerra… Those were some of the players in blue, the ones who put their chests out and who in any case fought in the absence of the greats who are thinking about the second leg of the Copa Libertadores against the Catholic of Ecuador. The experience quota, with Alba, Larry and Jáder, did not make a difference.



So Millionaires was another, not the one who dominates, not the one who goes out to win with ambition. No, he couldn’t risk much, and yet the rival didn’t win comfortably.

Dayro, the executioner

The only goal of Once Caldas left the naked that this Millionaires was another. Torrijano’s pass to the bottom, the defense was badly stopped, not at all concentrated, Asprilla’s back, on the right, was broken; Marlon Piedrahita, old fox, appeared over there and dropped the key center. In the area was a predator. Dayro Moreno he smelled blood and went for his prey, he didn’t even think or look, he took his first shot and at an angle, and no matter how much the goalkeeper Montero flew, it didn’t arrive. 1-0 when they went 11 minutes. And that was it.

The resistance was already destroyed. Millionaires, with their young forces, had to take risks, look for some feat, that one of their young people or one of their experienced ones, would solve what seemed very tangled. Millionaires lacked attack weapons.

Dayro himself had his second goal cancelled. Good. He was ahead. but Caldas, the one who wanted to get his head out of the drowning he brought, announced. In equal conditions, that is, with the true Millionaires, perhaps another would have been the story, at least the process.

Gamero tried to readjust, but when he looked at his bench he remembered that the figures were not there. So he sent to the court Brochero, Paredes and Kliver Moreno, to see if he managed to occupy the ends, to see if someone had the magic wand. And not.

Caldas became more owner of the ball. His obligation was to win at home against a small team. He did. But the advantage was very little, because with Millionaires you never know, the DT in charge would think Elkin Soto.



A free kick made the Palogrande vibrate. The ball stopped at the barrier, an unbeatable bounce for Dannovis Quinonezand if it weren’t for Montero’s fly, that would have been the second goal.

Millionaires got a little better. The need for risk gave him wings. Arias flew with them and hit a header that Gamero must have mentally screamed as a goal. But not.

The auction of the game recovered a little of the promised emotion. Millionaires claimed a hand in the area that the referee did not think. Then Caldas approached with a strong and slightly deflected shot.

The marker no longer moved. El Once Caldas in crisis sticks his head out to breathe. Millionaires, with their youth, left with their heads on the floor.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@pabloromeroET

