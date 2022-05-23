Millionaires was not there to convince anyone or to seduce anyone or to entertain anyone. Millionaires was, was, will be, to go for the points he needs to go to the final. That he did against Bucaramanga. This time he did not exhibit a football recital, which he has, he simply won with the minimum, 1-0, he took advantage of the opportune moment, scored and secured victory.

With a full stadium, with powerful blue in the stands and a blue mirror in the sky, Millionaires started their battle. And from the beginning he grabbed the ball and made it his own, to see how Bucaramanga reacted, which did not react. Bucaramanga was in the beginning the closest thing to a flock of harmless canaries, fluttering here and there, without pecking much, without attacking much, confused by the game of Mackalister Silva and Daniel Ruiz, those in charge of creating the spaces.

With them two on the court some trick comes out. Mackalister had a first approach but ran out of powder in front of the goalie. Then they got together again to do mischief. Ruiz and Silva don’t just play from the heart, they play from memory. If one advertises, the other understands. If one moves, the other intuits. If one touches, the other returns, yours-mine-yours-mine, that’s how they drive rivals to despair.

Ruiz, then, released the ball as if he had it tied from somewhere so that it would return to his domain, for that I needed Silva, who was a moving wall to return it, and when the ball returned to his master, Subero appeared, no like a canary but like a buffalo, and although he did not see the intention of running over him, he did not have the intention to avoid either, he rammed Ruiz and the referee Bismarks Santiago sentenced a penalty.

If Bucaramanga had any plan to take a goalless draw from El Campín, it was spoiled at that moment. Because Diego Herazo, in 14 minutes, grabbed the ball and hit it as if it had a candle, as if he wanted to open a huge hole in the net, a violent impact, in the center, so that all of Millonarios shouted the first goal that ended up being the last , although nobody suspected that at that moment of euphoria.

From that moment Millos, perhaps unconscious, relinquished control, but Bucaramanga did not know how to attack, he appealed to give the ball to Sherman Cárdenas to see if he, who knows how to pass, would light up with a goal pass to Dayro Moreno, who he knows how to score goals, but the formula did not appear. Dayro, the most he did was ask for a couple of penalties that no one believed.

But Millionaires is Millionaires, he wasn’t going to keep looking to see if Bucaramanga was enthusiastic. Nothing of that. He was retaking his domain. And in the second half, Ruiz, who had lost many balls and received many kicks, had a space of freedom and took one of those shots that make anyone shiver. And if it’s not for the goalkeeper Chaverra, maybe he was the second. That auction served for Millonarios to grow again. “That we are the ambassadors, the owners of the house, the ones who were first”, those eleven players in blue seemed to shout as they pounced in search of the second goal.

And that was when the canaries finally took flight, there they went, with more heart than game, determined. Sherman, who knows how to pass, also knows how to kick, saved goalkeeper Montero. Dayro asked for another penalty for a hand, there was out of place, moments of blue confusion, some anguish, but temporary. It didn’t happen anymore.

Millionaires did not find the second. Herazo choked on a goal made. Fortunately, he was already the hero of the victory. Silva put a ball on a stick. The game ended in maximum tension. In the end, victory was blue. Three points to step hard in group A. Nacional continues, but for those problems there will be a tomorrow. Today is victory.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@pabloRomeroET