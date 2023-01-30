It was a game. The cold and the rain and the puddles and the thunder that forced it to be suspended and threatened football, only anticipated what would be a warm and vibrant duel on the field, with victory for Millionaires 3-2 in their visit to a seasoned Deportivo Pereira.

The match on date 2, interrupted after 3 minutes due to a thunderstorm, resumed more than an hour later. And the teams warmed up very quickly, with an intense game. First, they tried shots, as the pitch was perfect for threatening the goalkeepers. Yuber Quinones He was the first to decide, with a swing and a shot that almost put Millonarios to win.

The curious thing is that both teams, who know how to play with the ball on the floor, tried despite everything. In Pereira they played and it was not known how they played on the water. In Millionaires they transported, and it was not known how. Both teams challenged the puddled mat.

It didn’t seem like a match for geniuses, but they always manage. mackalister silva he picked up a perfect ball, a challenge to the hostile weather, straight to the head of Daniel Giraldoas if they had prepared it a hundred times, perhaps yes, since Giraldo was in his first days at Millonarios, and they perfected it now that he’s back, the midfielder that comes from behind when no one expects it, and his header was like a hardened striker, down and at angle, and 1-0.

Photo: See also The five reasons for the defeat of Millonarios against Nacional in El Campín Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Pereira, who is the current champion, did not collapse. Something retains from his recent feat, although with tweaks. And he got closer, assuming command of his locality, also taking risks.

When the first half is over, they breathed. We knew, they knew in Millos, that they couldn’t let him finish off, and they let him take a kick. The goalkeeper Juanito Moreno he held the ball but he didn’t catch it, he couldn’t, the ball remained floating in that sea for another Moreno, Eber, to push it up and in, and 1-1.

For the second part, Gamero did not like something, and he took out Pereira and Perlaza. Guerra and Alba entered. The team was reorganized and fully adapted to the field. And very quickly the sky, after unloading so much fury, illuminated the ambassadors.

Leonardo Castro, who was a hero in that stadium, was now going to be an executioner. They shot him down in the area and although Judge Matorel said no, the VAR he indicated yes. Castro went for the ball, faced the screams and whistles of those without memory, and Castro scored with the efficiency of scorers who do not forget that they are scorers, 2-1.

Millionaires grew up. It became giant. He didn’t slow down, he increased it. And the third came. Guerra put a shot off the crossbar, but in the same play the ball was left for the scorer, for Castro, the former hero from Pereira, the new blue hero, and he shot down, hard and inside in 70 minutes, 3-1 enough to launch himself Great pool on that soaked field, but no, Castro, a prudent scorer, apologized.

That sober celebration did not last long. Pereira, who never dies, went for his own. A minute later he was singing the second goal, after a hit that no one in Millonarios understood, and it was arley rodriguez the one who ended up pushing the ball as if without looking to squeeze the result.

There was no Pereira feat. The clock exhausted its possibilities. Millonarios shook off the water from his body, collected the 3 points and left victorious.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news