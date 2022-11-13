Millionaires: Sensitive low confirmed for the match against Pereira

After the game against Junior de Barranquilla, in Millonarios the concern to form the squad for what follows in the home runs was generated around Luis Carlos Ruizwho retired beaten in victory in the Atlantic.

Ruiz, down against Pereira

Luis Carlos Ruiz scored the first goal for Millonarios. Photo: Nestor Gomez – TIME

This Sunday, in the prelude to the match against Pereira, the team confirmed through social networks that “Luis Carlos Ruiz has a muscle injury in the back of his left leg, which is why he is not called up for the match against Pereira.”

“The striker is already in recovery work. Disability according to evolution,” the club reported.

Millonarios FC reports that Luis Carlos Ruiz has a muscle injury in the back of his left leg, which is why he is not called up for the match against Pereira. The striker is already undergoing recovery work. Disability according to evolution. pic.twitter.com/astQfV9APf – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) November 13, 2022

More sports news

SPORTS