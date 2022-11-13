Millionaires: Sensitive low confirmed for the match against Pereira

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Starting lineup of Millonarios in Barranquilla.
Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
Starting lineup of Millionaires in Barranquilla.
In the Bogota awnings they hope that the absence will not diminish their chances of winning.
November 13, 2022, 06:41 PM
After the game against Junior de Barranquilla, in Millonarios the concern to form the squad for what follows in the home runs was generated around Luis Carlos Ruizwho retired beaten in victory in the Atlantic.
Ruiz, down against Pereira
This Sunday, in the prelude to the match against Pereira, the team confirmed through social networks that “Luis Carlos Ruiz has a muscle injury in the back of his left leg, which is why he is not called up for the match against Pereira.”
“The striker is already in recovery work. Disability according to evolution,” the club reported.
Millonarios FC reports that Luis Carlos Ruiz has a muscle injury in the back of his left leg, which is why he is not called up for the match against Pereira. The striker is already undergoing recovery work. Disability according to evolution. pic.twitter.com/astQfV9APf
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) November 13, 2022
