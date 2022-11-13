Monday, November 14, 2022
Millionaires: Sensitive low confirmed for the match against Pereira

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Junior vs. millionaires

Starting lineup of Millonarios in Barranquilla.

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

Starting lineup of Millionaires in Barranquilla.

In the Bogota awnings they hope that the absence will not diminish their chances of winning.

After the game against Junior de Barranquilla, in Millonarios the concern to form the squad for what follows in the home runs was generated around Luis Carlos Ruizwho retired beaten in victory in the Atlantic.

Ruiz, down against Pereira

Luis Carlos Ruiz scored the first goal for Millonarios.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – TIME

This Sunday, in the prelude to the match against Pereira, the team confirmed through social networks that “Luis Carlos Ruiz has a muscle injury in the back of his left leg, which is why he is not called up for the match against Pereira.”

“The striker is already in recovery work. Disability according to evolution,” the club reported.

SPORTS

