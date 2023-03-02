millionaires and Catholic University from Ecuador will face each other this Thursday, in El Campín, with the aim of obtaining the pass to phase 3 of the Libertadores Cup after having drawn goalless in the first leg, last week, at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito. The game will be seen on ESPN and Pluto TV, starting at 7 p.m.

For this, the Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, will put his best formation, which he rested last Sunday in his third game of the local League, which he lost with a substitute and youth formation in his visit to Once Caldas 1 -0.

Once Caldas vs. millionaires.

In addition, he will be able to use two players from the first team who did not play eight days ago: midfielder Larry Vásquez and winger Israel Alba, who did play on Sunday. Millionaires need to not fail in their first challenge of the season.

The recent history of failures and nightmares in the Cup

Millonarios’ most recent appearances in the tournament have been failures and nightmares: the last time the Blues got past the group stage was in 1997, an edition in which Peñarol eliminated them in the round of 16, on penalty kicks.

They spent 16 years to return to participate in the tournament. In 2013, MIllonarios, was last in the group stage after losing 5 games (two against Corinthians, two against Tijuana and one against San José). They only beat the Bolivians 2-1 in El Campín.

Then, by way of reclassification, Millonarios entered the preliminary phase of Libertadores in 2017. He was eliminated by Atlético Paranaense, from Brazil, in shots from the penalty spot. Each team won 1-0 in their stadium.

The 15th star, that same year, allowed those directed at that time by Miguel Ángel Russo to access the group stage again in 2018. It was the edition in which Russo fought against cancer and the vast majority of the Cup was directed his assistant, Hugo Gottardi.

In that edition, Millonarios finished third behind Corinthians and Independiente and only ahead of Deportivo Lara. What, until now, is the last blue victory in the Libertadores and the team’s first victory in that tournament in Brazil: 0-1 against Corinthians in Sao Paulo, with a goal by César Carrillo.

Game action between Millionaires and Corinthians. See also This is how the sports media in Spain reacted after the announcement of Mbappé's renewal

Last year, in the second preliminary phase of the Libertadores, Millonarios lost both games against Fluminense: 1-2 in Bogotá and 2-0 in Rio de Janeiro. Now, the goal is to eliminate Universidad Católica to, at least, ensure a possible passage to the group stage of the Sudamericana.

If they eliminate the Ecuadorian club, Millonarios will face Atlético Mineiro, who this Wednesday knocked out Carabobo, from Venezuela (0-0 as a visitor and 3-1 win at home).

SPORTS

