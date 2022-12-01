Thursday, December 1, 2022
Millionaires run out of end and the memes celebrate: “They don’t go to any Pereira”

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in Sports
The ambassador team had the shortest path. However, he could not beat Santa Fe.

millionaires the bread was almost ready, but it burned on the oven door. The albiazul team was the one with the shortest way to be the finalist of their home run. Those led by Alberto Gamero were the only ones who depended on themselves in Group A. With a win at El Campín, against Santa Fe, they were ready. However, they could not find the rope for the cardinal team’s proposal and ended up drawing 1-1 at the end of the commitment.

Despite the final push, this is how his dream of playing the last two games of the League in 2022 vanished.

As soon as Santa Fe’s goal fell, the memes on social networks made themselves felt. As the one who qualified for the final was Pereira, the popular phrase of “They don’t go to any Pereira” it falls on the albiazules players.

‘The famous embassy’

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

SPORTS

Recommended

