Millionaires run out of end and the memes celebrate: “They don’t go to any Pereira”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The ambassador team had the shortest path. However, he could not beat Santa Fe.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 1, 2022, 12:00 A.M.
millionaires the bread was almost ready, but it burned on the oven door. The albiazul team was the one with the shortest way to be the finalist of their home run. Those led by Alberto Gamero were the only ones who depended on themselves in Group A. With a win at El Campín, against Santa Fe, they were ready. However, they could not find the rope for the cardinal team’s proposal and ended up drawing 1-1 at the end of the commitment.
Despite the final push, this is how his dream of playing the last two games of the League in 2022 vanished.
(In detail: Millionaires and Santa Fe, total failure in the League: Pereira goes to the final)
As soon as Santa Fe’s goal fell, the memes on social networks made themselves felt. As the one who qualified for the final was Pereira, the popular phrase of “They don’t go to any Pereira” it falls on the albiazules players.
‘The famous embassy’
SPORTS
More sports news
December 1, 2022, 12:00 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #run #memes #celebrate #dont #Pereira
Leave a Reply