Two goals in three minutes allowed Boyacá Chicó to turn the game around, win 2-1, postpone the definition of homer B and revive the ghosts of Millonarios, that he continues to depend on himself to qualify, but that, once again, left doubts at key moments.

Chicó arrives alive at the last date: he will have to beat América in Cali and wait for a defeat for Millonarios in Bogotá, against Medellín. One point will be enough for those led by Alberto Gamero.

The first half was played at a very high pace, with two teams that played everything in 90 minutes, beyond the fact that Millonarios had one chip left to play, the one from the last date against Medellín.

The Boyacá Chicó coach, Mario García, put together an approach to prevent Millonarios from hurting him on the wings and to also take advantage of his game on the flanks: he placed Agustín Aleo, an Argentine full-back, as a winger on the left, to attack his back to Elvis Perlaza and put extra work on Óscar Cortés. He didn’t do it so much on the other side.

That game idea allowed Chicó to reach the surroundings of the blue area, but he did not finish the plays well. The fact that it is the team that kicks the least on goal among the eight semifinalists is not free, and in fact, it did not do so in the first half.

What Chicó wanted to do came out halfway: Millonarios attacked a lot in that area and Óscar Cortés was the figure of the first half. That forced the venue to change for the second half. Aleo stayed in the dressing room and Angelo Peña entered, who had already played a good game in Bogotá.

But Millonarios, who had done much more for the victory, found the advantage with two unexpected protagonists. If you make a bet between 10 blue fans, no one, for sure, will win to hit the author of the goal.

Álex Moreno Paz did it, the central defender who replaced Andrés Llinás, had gone into the area to head in a corner kick. On the rebound, Elvis Perlaza, the much-discussed Perlaza, launched a perfect center and the young defender jumped and scored, at 6 in the second stage.

Boyaca Chico vs. millionaires. Goal by Alex Moreno Paz

More than 20,000 Millonarios fans, who filled and took over the La Independencia stadium, began to push the team to maintain the advantage. “You have to jump, you have to jump, and let’s go Millos to the final,” they sang from the four corners of the stadium, the two remodeled and the two old ones.

Boyacá Chicó fought and turned the game around

But Chicó was not resigned. He went on and on attacking. And the first one that went to the goal ended in the equalizing goal, at 19: a bad rejection by Juan Pablo Vargas fell to Wilmar Cruz, who stumbled and made it 1-1.

The goal went down very badly for Millonarios and Chicó continued long: Montero came out to cut a cross and ended up giving a rebound with his fists to the penalty spot. And there came the Venezuelan Peña to break the goal. 2-1, at 66.

Millonarios felt the blow a lot and was exposed to Chicó’s third goal. The solution from the bank was to gamble with all the attacking pieces he had. He ended up playing with four strikers, Cortés, Leonardo Castro, Luis Carlos Ruiz and Fernando Uribe, plus Daniel Cataño trying to find them from a few meters behind. It was risking absolutely everything: either he tied it or they nailed it on a counterattack.

In the end, neither one nor the other happened. Millionaires will have to solve the classification in Bogotá, with three key casualties: Montero, Cortés and Vargas, who will go to the national teams. The ghosts are there. Will he get over them?

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

