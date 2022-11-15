Two goals in the first half, a solid performance and a lot of momentum from the fans served to millionaires, with a full house on a holiday Monday and in the middle of the rain, beat the Sports Pereira to mount himself in the first place of home run A.

Millonarios did not want to repeat the experience of the round-robin phase match, when Pereira surprised him and beat him. He took advantage of the first hole he found to go ahead: after three minutes, Carlos Ramírez tried to deflect a Carlos Gómez shot and put the ball into his goal.

Pereira, who is one of the teams that come to Bogotá and likes to propose, advanced lines and tried to attack the area where Millonarios had less filming, that of Óscar Vanegas and Ómar Bertel, which is the one with the fewest minutes on the pitch and which is the one that should finish off the tournament for the first leg of Juan Pablo Vargas to the World Cup in Qatar with Costa Rica. But the crack only opened once and goalkeeper Álvaro Montero was attentive.

Of course, the referee Wílmar Roldán was the protagonist, in a play that could have had a double consequence: a grab for Vanegas’s shirt from Andrés Correa and then, a headbutt from ‘Pecoso’ to his rival. He did not give the penalty or the expulsion.

Gómez’s great goal, with great help from Montero

Montero also took a court phrase very seriously: the defense is the first attacker. And, after stopping a rabona shot from Léider Berrío, he started the play for Millonarios’ second goal, at 45+2, a long kick that found Carlos Gómez ready to control and pass the ball to Mackalister Silva. The blue captain returned it just enough for the blue 11 to finish off with a header and send the team quiet to rest.

The second half was quiet for Millonarios, who endured a reaction from Pereira in the first few minutes, looking for discount until the air could hold him, and then, he could have increased the advantage of the first stage with two very clear options from Jáder Valencia. I throw them both outside, one with a head and the other with a left foot.

Rather, the only scare for Millos was the stretcher removal of Larry Vásquez, a key player in Gamero’s structure. He will have a week, before playing against Pereira again, to recover it.

Millionaires seem to have found their football and now they must take advantage of these days in which the League stops for concerts in Medellín and Bogotá to take a last breath before the championship auction. He again looks at his rivals from above.

