Millionaires tries to recover ground in the League and also, incidentally, the physique of its main players. For this reason, coach Alberto Gamero did without several of the starters to visit Deportivo Cali in Palmaseca, on the seventh date of the League (8:30 at night, with a signal from Win Sports +).

Millionaires now have a fierce batch in the League. After the match against Cali, they will host Atlético Nacional on Sunday, in the reissue of the first semester final. Then they will visit Águilas Doradas and then they will face Santa Fe in the classic.

Millionaires vs. National. Photo: Mauricio Moreno, THE TIME

Gamero left out Andrés Llinás, Ómar Bertel, Larry Vásquez, Daniel Giraldo, Mackalister Silva, Daniel Cataño and Leonardo Castro, that is, practically the entire starting team.

Neither will Sander Navarro, the winger who was key in the 2-1 victory against Once Caldas, on Monday, and who seeks to win the position in the absence of Elvis Perlaza.

Tomorrow we have Classic Añejo! ⚽️Ⓜ️🔝 ▶️ This is the group of players who are already in the capital Del Valle to face Deportivo Cali. pic.twitter.com/6GpGd2Phvm – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) August 23, 2023

The one who did travel to Cali was Daniel Ruiz, who continues to be given minutes to gain confidence.

“He has found much more delivery, flank passes, he has made two or three flanks to Castro. I have seen that he is more of a partner. What he thinks he needed there (at Santos), is to strengthen him here. We received a very important Ruiz who is going to shake our hands”, Gamero explained on Monday.

The great novelty in Cali is administrative: Guido Jaramillo was announced as the new president, instead of Luis Fernando Mena.

SPORTS

More sports news