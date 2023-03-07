Millionaires receives a fine and Gamero is warned: Conmebol decisions

millionaires is ready to face the third round of the Copa Libertadores against Atlético Mineiro, this Wednesday at El Campín.

Meanwhile, the blue team received news. The behavior of the blue fans in the first leg of phase 2 against the Catholic University of Ecuador was under investigation.

Well, the Disciplinary Committee decided to punish the ambassador club. On the one hand, he imposed an economic fine, but also, the DT Alberto Gamero was warned.

Resolution

Millionaires vs. Catholic University Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

The Conmebol resolved:

1st. TO formally WARN Mr. ALBERTO GAMERO MORILLO, for the infringement of article 5.1.11.6 numeral 2) of the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 Club Manual. In the event of a new infringement of this nature in CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023, he will be sanctioned according to what sets the Manual.

2nd. IMPOSE MILLONARIOS FÚTBOL CLUB with a fine of USD 5,000 (FIVE THOUSAND UNITED STATES DOLLARS) for violation of article 12.2 literal c) of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the CONMEBOL Club for Television or Sponsorship rights.

3rd. IMPOSE MILLONARIOS FÚTBOL CLUB with a WARNING for violation of article 5.1.11.6 numeral 2) of the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 Club Manual.

4th. EXPRESSLY WARN MILLONARIOS FÚTBOL CLUB and Mr. ALBERTO GAMERO MORILLO that in the event of reiterating any infringement of sports discipline of the same or similar nature to that which has caused this procedure, the provisions of Article 27 of the Disciplinary Code will apply. of CONMEBOL, and the consequences that could be derived from it.

5th. NOTIFY and completed file. There is no appeal against this decision.

