Millionaires receive other bad news: new injuries put Gamero in trouble

millionaires lives a nightmare before the start of the semifinal home runs of the League. Injuries hit the squad of the ambassador team just before this Saturday’s game against Medellín.

(You may be interested in: Daniel Cataño: Millionaires gives an official report on the steering wheel injury)

New headache for the technician Alberto Gamero. She had already lost Daniel Catanosensitive loss in the creation of the team and who due to a sprained ankle will miss the game at the Atanasio Girardot and the Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday against Peñarol.

There is also the case of the absence of Oscar Cortes, who is with the Colombia U-20 team in the World Cup that starts this weekend. And to top it off, now they got injured Larry Vasquez and Juan Carlos Pereira.

The blue team reported this Friday in a statement that Larry suffers from a muscle injury in the hamstring of his right leg.

Millionaires, however, does not specify the disability time that the midfielder will have, which is another of the key pieces of the team.

Millionaires Statement

Millonarios FC reports that Larry Vásquez has a hamstring muscle injury in his right leg. Disability according to evolution. pic.twitter.com/yIum1TqL8s – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) May 19, 2023

Millonarios traveled to Medellíón to face the start of group B of the home runs this Saturday against the Powerful. Larry Vásquez is not part of the summoned.

In addition, it was confirmed that midfielder Juan Carlos Pereira is not available for this game either because “he has been presenting mild pubitis which has been treated satisfactorily.”

Let’s all go together! ✈️🔵⚽️ GO MILLIONAIRE! This is the group summoned by Professor Gamero to face Medellín on Date 1 of the Quadrangulars. pic.twitter.com/L39eOdNleZ – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) May 19, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news