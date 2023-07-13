River Plate from Argentina, Flamengo from Brazil and Nacional from Uruguay will be the three South American clubs that will earn the most money for lending players to the World Cup in Qatar thanks to the FIFA Club Aid Program, which will distribute a total of 209 million dollars of the percentage of the benefits obtained in the tournament.

River leads the ‘top 10’ with a total of 1,204,547 dollars, followed by Flamengo, which will reach 883,355 dollars, and Nacional, which will add 401,515 dollars and will culminate on the podium of the clubs in the CONMEBOL that more money entered for giving up their soccer players to the World Cup.

Argentina and Brazil they included three clubs each in the top ten of the list, while Uruguay placed two and Ecuador and Colombia one each.

The fourth place will be occupied by Palmeiras, with an income of 401,515 dollars; the fifth, Vélez Sarsfield, with 365,014; the sixth, Independiente del Valle, with a total figure of $356,801; the seventh, Sao Paulo, with $309,349.

millionaires profit

Juan Pablo Vargas celebrates his double against Alianza Petrolera. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

millionaires is benefited by the performance of the defender John Paul Vargas in the selection of Costa Rica in the World Cup.



The presence of the player in Qatar with his team represented income for the Bogota team $208,058, being the eighth club in the South American list in earnings for this concept.

The planetary ‘top 10’ is dominated by European teams and it is England’s Manchester City that has raised the most money for loaning players to the World Cup.

In total, it accumulated 4,596.44 (dollars) followed by Barcelona (4,538,955 dollars) and Bayern Munich, which closes the podium with a figure of 4,331,809 dollars, Real Madrid is fourth in the standings with 3,836,302 dollars ; fifth place goes to Paris Saint-Germain ($3,835,389); the sixth is occupied by Ajax (3,495,013 dollars); seventh, Manchester United (3,326,194); the eighth Chelsea (3,255,016 dollars); the ninth Atlético de Madrid (3,232,203 dollars) and the tenth Juventus (3,048,783 dollars).

The first non-European team on the list is Qatar’s Al Sadd, which is twelfth in the standings after earning $2,817,911.

PABLO ROMERO AND EFE

