Thursday, June 29, 2023
Millionaires receive a luxury visit before their duel in the Copa Sudamericana

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires receive a luxury visit before their duel in the Copa Sudamericana

The blue team is in Argentina, where it will face Defensa.

millionaires He is in Argentina, where this Thursday he will face Defense and Justice in a Copa Sudamericana match.

During his stay in Argentina, the team received a special visit, that of the exporter Sergio Goycocheafigure of the Argentine National Team in the 80s and 90s.

Millionaires shared images of the visit. Goycochea was in dialogue with the goalkeepers Juanito Moreno and Alvaro Montero.

Then a photo was taken with the entire campus, who is preparing to try to advance in the continental tournament.

“How can I not visit this shirt that will be eternal love, in a difficult moment they trusted me and I returned to the National Team and I went through what happened to me in Italy 90, there is an eternal connection…”, commented the goalkeeper.

Goycochea was a goalkeeper for Millonarios between 1988 and 1990.

