Millionaires receive a luxury visit before their duel in the Copa Sudamericana

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
millionaires.
millionaires.
The blue team is in Argentina, where it will face Defensa.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
millionaires He is in Argentina, where this Thursday he will face Defense and Justice in a Copa Sudamericana match.
(You may be interested: This is Joseph Oughourlian, shareholder of Millionaires, League champion)
During his stay in Argentina, the team received a special visit, that of the exporter Sergio Goycocheafigure of the Argentine National Team in the 80s and 90s.
Millionaires shared images of the visit. Goycochea was in dialogue with the goalkeepers Juanito Moreno and Alvaro Montero.
Then a photo was taken with the entire campus, who is preparing to try to advance in the continental tournament.
“How can I not visit this shirt that will be eternal love, in a difficult moment they trusted me and I returned to the National Team and I went through what happened to me in Italy 90, there is an eternal connection…”, commented the goalkeeper.
Goycochea was a goalkeeper for Millonarios between 1988 and 1990.
Great Goco! 🇦🇷🙌⚽️💙✨@OKGoyco90 shared a few words with the team before the technical talk.
Let’s all go together! 🔵🤩 GO MILLIONAIRE! pic.twitter.com/5HpSVrhBqb
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) June 28, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #receive #luxury #visit #duel #Copa #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply