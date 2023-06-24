Millionaires count the hours to face Atlético Nacional this Saturday in El Campínfor the second leg of the Colombian soccer final.

The Bogotá team, which obtained the theoretical advantage by drawing a draw in Medellín, reaches the final duel driven by its public, which has accompanied it both in the farewells and in the receptions at the El Dorado Airport, in the country’s capital. And he is also excited about the return of two key players: Álvaro Montero and Óscar Cortés.

A few hours before the ball rolls in the capital’s stadium, this is the panorama of Millionaires.

This is Millionaires facing the final vs. National in El Campin

For the game back, a call to be star in Millionaires will be Óscar Cortés, who did not play much with the Colombian National Team and in the final could be the imbalance for his team. This, despite the fact that his replacement in the final in Medellín, Jader Valencia, was the great figure of the duel.

In the same way, everything indicates that in the arc would go Alvaro Monterodespite the fact that Juan Moreno was the figure in the team’s passage to the final.

Doubts remain as to whether Steven Vega will return to the headline or Larry Vásquez will resume his position.

On the other hand, mackalister silvawith a good game in the first leg, would also be the perfect accompaniment between Cortés and Daniel Cataño (who assures that he has no physical problems) so that the team can shine in front of their fans and achieve the long-awaited star.

The possible alignment would be: Juan Moreno; Elvis Perlaza, Andrés Llinás, Jorge Arias, Omar Bertel; Larry Vásquez, Daniel Giraldo; Daniel Cataño, Mackalister Silva, Óscar Cortés; Leonardo Castro.

