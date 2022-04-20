Thursday, April 21, 2022
Millionaires: rain of criticism and memes for the visit of the world champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in Sports
0
millionaires

millionaires vs. Equity.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / TIME

millionaires vs. Equity.

Alberto Gamero and the president of the club posed with the player.

The Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, and the team president, Enrique Camacho, posed next to Kaka, the former Brazilian player who is passing through Bogotá.

The former midfielder with a spell at AC Milan and Real Madrid is part of Adidas’s ‘Brand Day’ campaign, an initiative that seeks to advertise the German brand, which sponsors the Brazilian and has dressed the albiazul team for more than a decade .

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz scores with Liverpool: see his new great goal in the Premier League)

Social networks enjoyed the topic. Blue fans and fans from other teams remembered the 8-0 that Madrid gave the ambassadors in 2012, the day on which Kaká scored.

Here are some memes.

