Millionaires: rain of criticism and memes for the visit of the world champion

millionaires vs. Equity.
Nestor Gomez / TIME
Alberto Gamero and the president of the club posed with the player.
April 19, 2022, 10:20 PM
The Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, and the team president, Enrique Camacho, posed next to Kaka, the former Brazilian player who is passing through Bogotá.
The former midfielder with a spell at AC Milan and Real Madrid is part of Adidas’s ‘Brand Day’ campaign, an initiative that seeks to advertise the German brand, which sponsors the Brazilian and has dressed the albiazul team for more than a decade .
Social networks enjoyed the topic. Blue fans and fans from other teams remembered the 8-0 that Madrid gave the ambassadors in 2012, the day on which Kaká scored.
Here are some memes.
