Millionaires will seek to consolidate their lead in Group F of the Copa Sudamericana when they host América Mineiro in Bogotá this Wednesday (7 pm, on ESPN and Star+) amid the controversy that has been generated by the attacker Óscar Cortés, whom he was going to to retain for the international tournament and the auction of the local League, but to which he will finally have to yield to the Colombian U-20 National Team for the youth World Cup.

Millonarios faces this match with discomfort for Cortés, because the player is a key player for coach Alberto Gamero, with 5 goals in the League and one in the Cup, so much so that the blue team did everything possible not to lose him.

This Tuesday, Cortés was included in the preliminary list of the National Team for the World Cup. And he must go to Cali from this Friday, because the Colombian Football Federation’s player statute obliges all affiliated teams to give up their players if they are required by a national team. Millionaires were unaware of this article, which is alien to the Fifa regulations that do not oblige clubs to lend their players for the U-20 World Cup.

What the Player’s Statute says

If Millonarios does not release Cortés, he is exposed to the penalty of loss of points. “The player who has been summoned by Colfútbol for one of its representative teams will not have, in any case, the right to play with the club to which he belongs, during the period that his release lasts or may last… Violation of this This norm entails for the offending club the loss of the match or matches in which the player played and the annulment of all the points that have been obtained”, says article 52 of the statute.

After the match against América Mineiro, Cortés will join the national team and therefore he will miss the Liga auction, surely tomorrow against Envigado; the classic against Santa Fe on Sunday, and the matches against Chicó and La Equidad at the close of the round-robin phase plus what follows in the League.

In the South American he will miss the game against Peñarol on May 26 and the one on June 6, visiting América Mineiro, before the World Cup ends.

The capitalists are first in the zone with six points, three more than the Brazilians and Defensa y Justicia, while Peñarol is last without points. Now, the team will seek to get the most out of Cortés, in search of another victory.

