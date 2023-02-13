Millionaires pronounces himself for assault on Daniel Cataño and suspension of the match

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alberto Gamero
Mauricio Dueñas. efe
Alberto Gamero
This Sunday’s match against Tolima could not be played.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
millionaires lived moments of anguish this Sunday during his visit to Ibagué for the League match against Sports Tolima which was finally called off before it started.
It all started when the player Daniel Catano He was attacked by a Tolima fan who invaded the field, before the game.
The footballer reacted and for answering to the fan he was expelled by the referee Wïlmar Roldán.
Millionaires, in support of his player, refused to play the game.
blue statement
leaving the stadium Manuel Murillo Torothe Bogotá club was attacked with stones that hit the bus that was taking them to the concentration hotel.
Even the player John Paul Vargas He received an impact on the back, as he showed on his social networks.
On Sunday night, Millonarios issued a statement in which he stated his position on what happened.
“The priority is the safety of the players and members of the coaching staff, as well as that of all those attending the sports venue,” says the club, explaining its refusal to play the game in these circumstances.
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #pronounces #assault #Daniel #Cataño #suspension #match
Leave a Reply