Millionaires pronounces himself for assault on Daniel Cataño and suspension of the match

millionaires lived moments of anguish this Sunday during his visit to Ibagué for the League match against Sports Tolima which was finally called off before it started.

It all started when the player Daniel Catano He was attacked by a Tolima fan who invaded the field, before the game.

The footballer reacted and for answering to the fan he was expelled by the referee Wïlmar Roldán.

Millionaires, in support of his player, refused to play the game.

blue statement

leaving the stadium Manuel Murillo Torothe Bogotá club was attacked with stones that hit the bus that was taking them to the concentration hotel.

Even the player John Paul Vargas He received an impact on the back, as he showed on his social networks.

On Sunday night, Millonarios issued a statement in which he stated his position on what happened.

“The priority is the safety of the players and members of the coaching staff, as well as that of all those attending the sports venue,” says the club, explaining its refusal to play the game in these circumstances.​

SPORTS