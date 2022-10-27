Thursday, October 27, 2022
Millionaires play for memes: in the networks they beat him for a new defeat

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in Sports
memes

Millionaires, memes.

The team lost again and in social networks they are not forgiven.

millionaires went into critical condition. He lost again, this time against Medellín, 1-2, and was left on the ropes to qualify.

His defeat did not go unnoticed on social media. The fans pulled out their best wits to attack with memesteasing of all kinds to the team Alberto Gamer.

