A study by the National Union indicates that the percentage is also lower than that of professions such as doctors, teachers and military police

study of national union, a union that represents the tax auditors of the Federal Revenue, indicates that millionaire taxpayers in Brazil pay lower rates of income tax than those with medium and high incomes. The pushing (full – 1 MB) was made from data from the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) of 2022.

According to the study, the highest average effective rate (percentage of total income that was actually consumed by the IR) is 11.25%, corresponding to the range between 15 and 20 minimum wages. “From this point onwards, the effective rate decreases to 5.31% for individuals with an income of 240 to 320 monthly minimum wages and increases to 5.43% for incomes above 320 minimum wages.”, reads the report.



Reproduction/National Union Average affective rate by income bracket in monthly minimum wages

The average effective rate of those who earn more than 320 minimum wages (5.43%) is lower than that verified in professions such as teacher of early childhood education (6.63%), veterinarian (7.96%), nurse ( 8.77%), military police (8.87%), economist (8.96%), physician (9.42%) and civil servants (which may exceed 15%).

“It is observed that the highest rates are for civil servants, while, for example, the rate of ‘Lawyer’ is 5.24%, however, it has an average income much higher than that of ‘Elementary school teacher’, which has an average rate of 8.10%”, said the National Union.

“As we can see, there is a huge discrepancy between the average income x the effective rate, when we analyze the data segregated by main occupation of the declarant“, he spoke.

