Millonarios lost a great option to pave a good part of the way towards the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, not being able to beat América Mineiro this Wednesday at El Campín. Although they have seven points and are the leader of group F, they still have two away games to go.

Millionaires had a very good game start. He suffocated América Mineiro, took the air out of him and put him against the ropes. At 3 minutes, Nino Paraíba had already taken a ball off the line and at 4, Óscar Cortés, with time and space to decide after a great clearance from Elvis Perlaza, threw it out by centimeters.

Millonarios’ goal fell from maduro, but it took 16 minutes to arrive, in a play that Cortés began on the left, with an overflow and center back. Mackalister Silva wanted to finish off with a touch and a pass came out to Leonardo Castro, who put it in the mesh above the goal. Great goal. (See here the goals of the tie between Millonarios and América Mineiro)

Millionaires vs. America Mineiro Photo: Mauricio Duenas. efe

But after 1-0, Millionaires fell back into a defect that is becoming congenital, and that is that instead of continuing to overwhelm his rival, he slows down, falls into a valley, stops generating danger and ends up having scares.

América Mineiro charged Millonarios with slowing down

The game fell apart and neither team reached the opposite goal until the shot of the first half, when América Mineiro, in his only shot on goal, tied the game: the Argentine Martín Benítez took a corner kick and put the ball at the penalty spot. There Felipe Azevedo grabbed it, without a mark and without letting it fall, and made it 1-1.

The first ten minutes of the second half were similar to those at the beginning of the game for Millonarios, but then América Mineiro managed the game, cooled it down and began to work on his result.

Coach Alberto Gamero began to get desperate, even before the end of the first half, but decided to keep the same roster for another 30 minutes, until he switched Daniel Cataño for Jáder Valencia. He took a long time to look for something different.

The changes cheered up the game a bit and Millonarios, more by push than by game, got closer to 2-1. Goalkeeper Mattheus Cavichioli headbutted Juan Pablo Vargas after a corner kick, in a formula in which the locals repeated themselves, unsuccessfully, in search of the second goal.

The despair of the coach and the team reached the stands, which began to chant, although not unanimously, ‘Move, Millos, move’. And already the visitors completely cooled the game and managed to get the point.

In the end, Millonarios had to settle for a tie that, although it keeps them in first place in the group, forces them to add again as a visitor to think about staying in that position. He paid dearly for a blink and didn’t know how to respond.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

