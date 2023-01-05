Millionaires: outraged fans react after renewing a player

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.
Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO
Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.
The Bogotá club began preseason with its reinforcements.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 5, 2023, 10:21 A.M.
millionaires The year has already started in search of his longed-for star, the one that has been elusive to the coach Alberto Gamerowhich has received the confidence of the leaders.
In the first days of practice, the Bogotá club has had the participation of stellar reinforcements, Leonardo Castro, Fernando Uribe and Daniel Giraldo.
(Dibu Martínez: they reveal how he intimidated the Frenchman who was stopped by ‘title goal’)
(Nairo Quintana: unexpected turn that his sports career could take)
Elvis Perlaza, the defender will be considered by Gamero until December 2023 and will complete 3 years at the club.
The player has not met the expectations of the fans who, once they heard the news of his renewal, did not react in the best way.
His poor performance in Millos has generated controversy and the fans don’t even want him to continue in the team, that’s why his reaction.
The only thing that I do not agree with Professor Gamero, the renewal of the Trunk of Elvis Perlaza, there are others of better projection and quality
— Blanca cecilia Rodriguez de Tacha (@blancarota24) January 4, 2023
The renewal of a guy like Elvis Perlaza is incredible, substitute for a youth player, a player who doesn’t even work for a change and if it was for a good guy, then let’s beat Mineiro, River, and rivals in that category with good guys to see how it goes.
— WilliamCOLOMBIA CHAMPION 2022 💙🏆 (@WilliamMFC15) January 3, 2023
January 5, 2023, 10:21 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #outraged #fans #react #renewing #player
Leave a Reply