Millionaires: outraged fans react after renewing a player

millionaires The year has already started in search of his longed-for star, the one that has been elusive to the coach Alberto Gamerowhich has received the confidence of the leaders.

In the first days of practice, the Bogotá club has had the participation of stellar reinforcements, Leonardo Castro, Fernando Uribe and Daniel Giraldo.



(Dibu Martínez: they reveal how he intimidated the Frenchman who was stopped by ‘title goal’)

(Nairo Quintana: unexpected turn that his sports career could take)

Elvis Perlaza, the defender will be considered by Gamero until December 2023 and will complete 3 years at the club.

The player has not met the expectations of the fans who, once they heard the news of his renewal, did not react in the best way.

His poor performance in Millos has generated controversy and the fans don’t even want him to continue in the team, that’s why his reaction.

The only thing that I do not agree with Professor Gamero, the renewal of the Trunk of Elvis Perlaza, there are others of better projection and quality — Blanca cecilia Rodriguez de Tacha (@blancarota24) January 4, 2023