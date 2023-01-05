Friday, January 6, 2023
Millionaires: outraged fans react after renewing a player

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in Sports
0


Santa Fe

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.

The Bogotá club began preseason with its reinforcements.

millionaires The year has already started in search of his longed-for star, the one that has been elusive to the coach Alberto Gamerowhich has received the confidence of the leaders.

In the first days of practice, the Bogotá club has had the participation of stellar reinforcements, Leonardo Castro, Fernando Uribe and Daniel Giraldo.

Elvis Perlaza, the defender will be considered by Gamero until December 2023 and will complete 3 years at the club.

The player has not met the expectations of the fans who, once they heard the news of his renewal, did not react in the best way.

His poor performance in Millos has generated controversy and the fans don’t even want him to continue in the team, that’s why his reaction.

