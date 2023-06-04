The talent of Daniel Cataño, at the end of the match, unlocked a very tough match for Millonarios. America stood up to him and made him suffer, but in the end, the blues were one step away from being the first finalist of the 2023-I League.

The 2-1 this Saturday at the Campín leaves Millonarios with 10 points, five above Chicó, and with the other two rivals in the group already eliminated. Alberto Gamero and his group have, as they say in tennis, double match point to qualify.

América, forced by the circumstances of the championship, went over to Millonarios. He pressed him, advanced lines and began to drown him. But that initial approach ended up favoring the locals, who now feel much more comfortable playing long, with very little ball traffic.

Despite this, Millonarios had had more options than América and in fact, in four frantic minutes of the game, they missed a very clear one, when Beckham David Castro, alone in front of Novoa’s goal, hit him very badly.

From that play the 0-1 was born, at minute 42, in a counterattack by América that Adrián Ramos took advantage of to gain space and put the ball between the post and the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, who was very compromised in the goal.

Millionaires reacted very quickly: at 45, Beckham Castro entered from the left and finished off. The ball hit the horizontal, bounced off the line and Fernando Uribe was left facing the goal to put it headlong and tie the game.

Alberto Gamero, who had recovered Daniel Cataño in the call-up, but had left him on the bench, ended up sending him to the field instead of Luis Andrés Paredes, who was beaten. And with the 10 on the field, Millonarios changed the formula, helped, in addition, by the approach of America, which was now the one they expected and counterattacked.

The visitors had very bad luck with injuries. First, he had lost Andrés Sarmiento in the first half, due to a muscle problem, and Ramos had come on in his place, and then, in the second stage, Kevin Andrade left, for the same reason.

That second injury forced Alexandre Guimaraes, the coach of América, to make a double movement: move Edwin Velasco from the left wing to the central defense and put Daniel Quiñones on the wing. And there his team lost a lot of output.

The key moment of Daniel Cataño

Millonarios began to fill with patience and little by little he began to get closer, despite the fact that Cataño did not look sharp and that he had to resort to Luis Carlos Ruiz, who was out of rhythm, to replace Fernando Uribe, who left beaten. But Cataño, even without having played in the last few games, has his talent intact. And he appeared as a finisher, seven minutes from time, to push a ball that Yuber Quiñones, Beckham’s replacement, sent to the center of the area.

At the end of the match, América claimed a handball from Andrés Llinás in the Millonarios area. The VAR, which did not work in the first half, did not say anything to referee Wílmar Roldán.

In the end, Millonarios achieved a golden victory, which leaves them very, very close to the final of the League. The only one who can beat him in the table is Boyacá Chicó, who has five points and will receive him in Tunja next Sunday. América and Medellín are already eliminated. A tie will suffice to qualify.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

