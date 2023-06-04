Sunday, June 4, 2023
Millionaires, on the verge of a new final; Chicó, the only one who can get it: accounts

June 4, 2023
Millionaires, on the verge of a new final; Chicó, the only one who can get it: accounts


Millionaires, one step away from the League finalThe victory against América in Bogotá allows them to aspire to qualify with a draw on the next date.

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Blue and checkered will meet on the next day in Tunja.

The good performance in home run B, with three wins and a tie, and the ‘invisible point’ for having been seeded for the Colombian soccer semifinal, They have Millionaires very, very close to qualifying for the final of the 2023-I League.

The day left two teams eliminated: Independiente Medellín, which barely has two points in four dates, and América, which, although it can reach 10 points, can no longer surpass Millos in the table due to the tiebreaker factor.

The only team that can eliminate Millonarios is Boyacá Chicó, who reached five units with their draw this Saturday at Atanasio Girardot.

But for this, the team led by Mario García will have to win the remaining six points, against Millos in Tunja and América in Cali, and hope that the Blues lose against Medellín in Bogotá on the last date.

Boyacá Chicó took a point from Medellín and is the only one that can beat Millonarios.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Millionaires accounts to qualify for the final of the League

A draw or a win at the La Independencia stadium will suffice for Millonarios to qualify for the grand final of the League with an early date.

Millos could even lose against Chicó and only depend on a draw in the last round, against DIM, to return to that instance after two years.

Meanwhile, Millonarios will travel early this Sunday to Brazil, where on Tuesday they will play against América Mineiro to try to maintain first place in group F of the Copa Sudamericana.

SPORTS

