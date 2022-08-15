millionaires He had one of his worst performances of the year, he did not make a single shot on goal and had to last more than 50 minutes with one less player. The Blues maintained their streak of never being able to beat Golden Eagles in the League, but got a 0-0 that keeps him at the top of the League.

Golden Eagles, an even, orderly team, full of fighters, who press in every corner of the field, put Millonarios in trouble, who could not go out comfortably, who had a hard time making three passes in a row and who was drowned.

But to that ordered work, made to destroy, that the team of Leonel Alvarez something was missing: a player who makes a difference, a bit of talent, someone who would unsettle the visiting defense. And that is the explanation why Águilas Doradas is today at the bottom of the table.

Millionaires was not found. It could be, perfectly, the worst match of the year of those directed by Alberto Gamero. It is very telling that one of the teams that shoots the most on goal in the League (they had 31 before this match), has not made a single one in 90 minutes.

Golden Eagles vs. millionaires See also Empoli, good game and character: he goes under but then trims three against Udinese Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Perlaza’s irresponsibility could cost Millonarios the game

And to complete, Millionaires was lame because of an irresponsibility of Elvis Perlaza, the second oldest player of the blue starter, behind Mackalister Silva. The side slapped Jhon Fredy Salazar in the face. Juan Pablo Alba, a rookie judge, gave him a yellow card, and the VAR told him that he had fallen short: a direct red card at 34 minutes.

Gamero had to improvise and put together a scheme to try to hold on, because he ran out of left backs: neither Omar Bertel, nor Andrés Murillo, nor Perlaza, who is usually right but was covering that gap. He disarmed the central defense sending Juan Pablo Vargas to score point and put José Cuenú. And in front of them, another line of four, with Silva and Daniel Ruiz more concerned with covering than getting out, and Luis Carlos Ruiz completely isolated.

The possible penalty against Daniel Ruiz that could change the game

At the end of the first stage, the referee Juan Pablo Alba, who is only in his ninth professional game, had a disputed move for a possible penalty against Daniel Ruiz. Of course, the blue 10 went over revolutions in the protest and ended up reprimanded.

🧐 I do not agree with referee Alba or with VAR Jorge Guzmán. I think there was a foul (recklessness) on Daniel Ruiz. The Millonarios player wins the position and the defender ends up tripping from behind. For me it was a penalty in favor of the visitors #LigaBetplay pic.twitter.com/eAfV3vlgg9 – The Central Var (Andrés JG) (@ElVarCentral) August 15, 2022

Already in the second stage, Millonarios no longer even had the ball. Gamero tried to rearrange the team from the middle up: Pereira and the two Ruizes outside, Daniel Cataño, Ríchard Celis and Diego Herazo inside. But the notebook, in the field of shots on goal, remained blank.

Alba ended up forgiving the red to Jeison Quiñones, who got tired of hitting. And so, with few emotions, against a team that tried and made it look bad, but could not make a difference, Millonarios managed to stay at the top of the League and reach first place in the reclassification, thanks to the defeat of Tolima against Santa Fe. But it was 90 minutes in which Millos left many doubts.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc