This Wednesday, Millonarios announced the renewal of the contract of coach Alberto Gamero, who signed a contract for three more years. Although it would not be the only contract extension that the capital club had in process, one of the team’s references and key pieces would be close to renewing.

Millonarios thinks about the future and made it quite clear with the renewal of the Samario strategist who arrived at the club in December 2019 as a coach, from Deportes Tolima, and during his time at Millonarios he achieved a Colombia Cup title (2022) and a League title (2023-I, defeating Atlético Nacional in the final.

Álvaro Montero: close to renewing?

The renewal of goalkeeper Alvaro Montero followed, who will also remain with the blue institution for several more years.

After the renewal of Alberto Gamero and Andrés Llinás, the ‘ambassador’ is working in its offices to resolve some contractual issues of several of the key pieces that led the team to win star 16 last semester.

Millonarios would have another renovation well underway. According to the information provided by César Augusto Londoño through his X account, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero has already signed to extend his contract with the ‘albiazul’ team.

“The renewal of Alberto Gamero from Millonarios until 2026 was followed by the renewal of goalkeeper Alvaro Montero, who will also remain with the blue institution for several more years,” explained the journalist.

Although there is no official confirmation from the Bogotá team, It is speculated that the statement would come out in the coming days. For now, no details are known about Álvaro Montero’s new contract with Millonarios and until when the link was extended.

Álvaro Montero, hero on penalties.

However, it is not all good news in Millonarios, since there is no official information about the renewal of the Costa Rican. Juan Pablo Vargas, who could leave the club at the end of this year, since his contract expires on December 30 and there is no air of an extension, for now.

