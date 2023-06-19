The superclassic of Colombian soccer, Millonarios and Nacional, is finally the final of the League. Never before have the two colossi of the region looked into each other’s eyes, face to face, to draw and shoot football in the final duel for the star.

A match where honor and glory are at stake, so neither ego will accept losing!

They spent 40 championships played under the format of semi-annual titles, 20 years, to reach this moment. The very final is already here.

Millionaires vs. Nacional: the very final in history

Photo: Sergio Acero Yate and Jaiver Nieto. TIME

The duel between Millonarios and Nacional became the giant rivalry of Colombian soccer at the end of the 80s.

Millonarios del ‘Chiqui’ García beat Pacho Maturana’s Nacional in the local league. He had more goals, more effectiveness. National, more passes.



“They play a ‘football’”Eduardo Pimentel barked at them.

The current boss of Boyacá Chicó was one of the bravest warriors of Millos. But Nacional also had the Colombian National Team because Maturana was its coach and its players, the base. They did not summon Pimentel, although the blue forwards Iguarán, Estrada and Hernández did.

To complete, Maturana took the Selection from Bogotá and took it to Barranquilla. He did it when he played a Colombia-Millionarios friendly and the Bogotá fans whistled at the Nacional players dressed in yellow. This is how Maturana told it in his authorized biography, written by José Clopatofsky.

The turning point in the history of Colombian football

The Millonarios players protest to judge Hernán Silva, on April 26, 1989.

the breaking point, the moment in which the history of Colombian football changed was the key to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores in 1989in which Nacional eliminated Millonarios, in Bogotá.

In Millos they still insult the Chilean referee Hernán Silva who did not give two obvious penalties. In one of those plays the whistle blew, but the whistle fell off. When he picked it up, he gave a corner…

In that 1989 Cup, Nacional achieved the historic first Colombian title in the Libertadores and in El Campín, in the blue house, gave the unforgettable Olympic return: the Atanasio Girardot paisa did not have the stands that it has today and its capacity was much less than that required to play the final. Maturana there did choose Bogotá to defeat the Paraguayan Olimpia.

It was when the story broke: Nacional laid the cornerstone to become the biggest team in Colombian soccer. Denying that today is fan nonsense. And it was the right moment in which Millionaires began to stop being the largest in the country.

Then, the Ardila Lülle Organization, one of the country’s economic empires, bought Nacional and turned it into the first force in Colombian football. Millionaires, on the other hand, entered the dark, stormy and very long tunnel of the extinction of domain, the internal struggle for property, the accusations between “notables” and questioned, and the defeats.

The deep crisis ended in 2011, when Azul & Blanco took control of Millonarios. Since 2015, Amber, an international investment fund, joined the team through businessman Gustavo Serpa, as a representative of Blas de Leso in Colombia.

Today, the local championship pays the biggest debt it had: Millionaires and Nacional, the very final in history. Soccer, like life, doesn’t stay with anything…

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

@MelukLeCuenta

