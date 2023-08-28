This thought seems inevitable to me: in the clear victory of Millonarios over Nacional (1-0), the country’s superclassic, one of the most important players was Daniel Ruizthe same one who at the beginning of the year went to Brazil, from where they returned him in a breath.

(Millionaires beat Nacional again, who could have been thrashed at El Campín).

Daniel Ruiz was one of the best in Millonarios-Nacional

Daniel Ruiz has his future in the air Photo: Instagram: Daniel Ruiz

The 22-year-old ‘pelao’ was the best of all in the first half. In that period he was the clearest, most skillful and poignant of Millionaires. He participated definitively in the play for the winning goal by recovering the ball that Nacional gave away in an outing, and with a beautiful throw of a tiralíneas parallel to the band line, he left Bertel free to run with a free court and shoot the right cross for Cataño’s header.

Ruiz made the best passes before the break, when he was also judicious in his defensive duties, diving to the ground, recovering a ball and always putting together the figure behind the line of the ball.

In the second half it faded, perhaps because they took him out on the left and sent him to the center. However, he was still one of the most important of the Colombian champion, to the point that SofaScore (statistical portal that supports this newspaper with information) gave him the third best evaluation of Millionaires.

I told them that this thought is inevitable for me: Ruiz, one of the most prominent players in the stellar game of the local League, was scorned by Santos, as coach Paulo Turra sang “I thank you, but no”.Dominic Wolf goes against the Football Federation and launches his own Colombia jersey

Ruiz, the one who left Brazil without pain or glory…

Daniel Ruiz, with the new shirt.

On July 4, Turra said: “Everyone knows that we need an increase in quality, but we have a large group of players and I made this decision that is only technical, without any external factor,” he said when explaining the departure of Ruiz and two other players.

The “young wonder” of Millos went on loan in February until the end of the year with a purchase option of 4 million dollars, according to the Brazilian press.

In Brazil, Ruiz neither sounded nor thundered: only 19 appearances, with only two assists (both in the Copa Sudamericana). Zero goals.

The O’Globo newspaper reported that he wanted to stay in Brazil, on another assignment, but he could not find a team and that is why he agreed to return to Millos, where he shone again yesterday.

Now a memory is inevitable for me: a year ago (on September 22 of last year, to be exact), at Néstor Lorenzo’s press conference for his first call-up for the Colombian National Team, he was asked: “Why did you call James Rodríguez and not Daniel Ruiz?” Lorenzo was simple and vehement: “We cannot compare Ruiz with James”, said. More was missing!

In a few hours, Lorenzo will give the green light to the call for the National Team for the first two dates of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and, by evidence, the most important in the local League will be the substitute goalkeepers of the National Team. Very surely, those of the superclásico that yesterday played the current champion and runner-up of the League, and that had as one of its most outstanding players the skilful Ruiz who has just returned in a breath from Brazil.

Sorry, but that thought seemed inevitable to me…

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR

@MelukLeCuenta

