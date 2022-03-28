Millionaires must pay a heavy fine to Conmebol

Millonarios was not only eliminated by Fluminense from Brazil in the Copa Libertadores, but the Bogota team is forced to pay a large sum of money for the events of the game in the country’s capital.

Conmebol confirmed a harsh economic punishment for the albiazul club, in addition to a warning to DT Alberto Gamero.

Flares from the ambassador fans, throwing of objects (coins and bottles) and delays in Conmebol logistics, caused fines of up to 19 thousand dollars (about 76 million Colombian pesos).

Also in Brazil

But it did not stop there. According to the report of the Conmebol Disciplinary Unit, of that March 22, the strongest economic punishment of all was added, which means that Millionaires must pay an amount greater than 100 million pesos.

It became known that the Millonarios fans who went to the second leg did not behave in the best way and that caused Conmebol to fine the team.

The entity warned that fans entered the stadium with flags that were not allowed and threw items onto the playing field and were detected.

The second fine is 11,000 dollars, which, added to the first of 19,000 dollars, adds up to 30 greenbacks: about 114 million Colombian pesos.

