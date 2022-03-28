Millionaires must pay a heavy fine to Conmebol

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires, during their visit to Fluminense.
Millionaires, during their visit to Fluminense.
Game problems against Fluminense force him to cancel.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 28, 2022, 04:39 PM
Millonarios was not only eliminated by Fluminense from Brazil in the Copa Libertadores, but the Bogota team is forced to pay a large sum of money for the events of the game in the country’s capital.
Conmebol confirmed a harsh economic punishment for the albiazul club, in addition to a warning to DT Alberto Gamero.
It may interest you: (The great gesture of Keylor Navas with the refugees fleeing the war)
Flares from the ambassador fans, throwing of objects (coins and bottles) and delays in Conmebol logistics, caused fines of up to 19 thousand dollars (about 76 million Colombian pesos).
Also in Brazil
But it did not stop there. According to the report of the Conmebol Disciplinary Unit, of that March 22, the strongest economic punishment of all was added, which means that Millionaires must pay an amount greater than 100 million pesos.
It became known that the Millonarios fans who went to the second leg did not behave in the best way and that caused Conmebol to fine the team.
The entity warned that fans entered the stadium with flags that were not allowed and threw items onto the playing field and were detected.
The second fine is 11,000 dollars, which, added to the first of 19,000 dollars, adds up to 30 greenbacks: about 114 million Colombian pesos.
It may interest you: (Colombia Selection: the pact that would harm the playoff option)
sports
March 28, 2022, 04:39 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #pay #heavy #fine #Conmebol
Leave a Reply